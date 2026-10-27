IPL 2027 Retention Deadline And Auction Date Revealed

All 10 franchises have started preparing for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled for 2027. The mini-auction for the upcoming season is reportedly set to take place in Goa on December 16, 2026. Before the auction, teams must submit their lists of retained and released players, with the deadline reportedly fixed for November 15, 2026.

Several high-profile names could be part of the release lists this time. Meanwhile, the trade window is open, allowing franchises to strengthen their squads through player exchanges. Rishabh Pant has moved from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav has switched from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2027 Trade Window: How Long Will It Remain Open?

The IPL trading window remains open until one week before the auction. It reopens one week after the auction and continues until approximately one month before the tournament begins.

Several prominent players, including Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sam Curran, have been linked with potential trades. However, only two deals involving four players have reportedly been completed so far.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's Career Almost Ended In 2017; 8-Year-Long Saga Explained

Several Star Players Could Be Released

With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, franchises could make significant changes to their squads.

Mumbai Indians may consider releasing big names such as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Delhi Capitals could part ways with Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Rehan Ahmed, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson and Aaqib Nabi Dar.

Also Read | Just 1 Run, Huge Uproar! Team Complains To BCCI Over Controversial Defeat

Gujarat Titans may also review the futures of Luke Wood, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. Even defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru could release two players ahead of the auction.

The coming weeks could therefore prove crucial, as franchises finalise their retention decisions and assess their options before the IPL 2027 mini-auction.