RCB In Mourning: Team's Long-Standing Stalwart Passes Away

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is mourning the loss of Deva, the drummer who had been associated with the franchise since its earliest days at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise announced his death on September 27, paying an emotional tribute to the musician who became a familiar presence during RCB's match days.

Deva had reportedly been dealing with health complications. RCB described him as an important part of the franchise family and remembered his contribution to the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium over the years.

Deva's Drums Will Always Echo At Chinnaswamy

Sharing the news on social media, RCB recalled Deva's association with the stadium dating back to the first IPL match played there. His drum performances became closely linked with the match-day atmosphere and countless memorable evenings at the venue.

The franchise also remembered him by the nickname 'Sivamani of Kannada' and said he passed away at the age of 64 following health-related issues.

RCB stated that Deva's music would continue to be remembered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and that he would always remain part of the franchise's history. The team also thanked him for entertaining fans for many years and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

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RCB Targeting Another Title After Historic Run

On the cricketing front, RCB will enter the next IPL season as defending champions after a remarkable run over the past two editions.

The Bengaluru-based franchise finally ended its long wait for an IPL title in 2025, winning the trophy for the first time after 18 years. Rajat Patidar led the side to the historic triumph after several prominent players, including Virat Kohli, had previously captained RCB without winning the championship.

RCB then followed up that breakthrough by lifting the trophy again in 2026. With back-to-back titles secured, the franchise will now look to continue its successful run and challenge for another championship in the upcoming season.