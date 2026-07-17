RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Turns Down England Test Coach Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andy Flower declined England head coach role following McCullum's departure.

He cited IPL commitments, unable to manage both roles effectively.

Flower felt English summer overlap made fulfilling both positions impossible.

He remains content with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has turned down the opportunity to become England's new Test head coach following Brendon McCullum's departure. The former Zimbabwe captain confirmed he was approached by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) but has decided to continue with his current coaching commitments in franchise cricket.

Flower Confirms He Rejected ECB Offer

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo before the start of The Hundred, Flower confirmed that he had declined the role when asked about the reports.

"I have, yes."

He said he had held discussions with ECB managing director Rob Key but ultimately chose to stay with RCB and London Spirit.

"I have spoken with the ECB. We're all aware of the vacancy for the head coach job of the England national team, and I have spoken with Rob [Key] and the ECB on that topic. [But] the bottom line for me is that I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment."

IPL Commitments Played A Key Role

According to reports, the ECB was willing to let Flower continue coaching in the IPL alongside the England job. However, the 57-year-old said he did not believe it would be possible to do justice to both roles.

He explained that an England Test coach needs to spend the English summer closely following county cricket and working with players in person.

"For me, personally, I don't think I could have done both, especially with the IPL being held during the first couple of months of the English summer. If I was England Test coach, I'd like to be here [in the UK] watching and interacting with the people I needed to watch and interact with. So for me, that wasn't a possibility."

Happy With Current Coaching Roles

Flower enjoyed a successful spell as England head coach between 2009 and 2014, leading the team to three Ashes series victories and a historic Test series win in India.

Despite the opportunity to return, he said he is content with his current roles at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

"I work for a couple of really good organisations [RCB and London Spirit]. I've got really good teams around me and good people around me, and I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing at the moment. I've worked with England before, and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach and represent England as one of their leaders a number of years ago, and I remember those years really fondly, and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach. But for me, at this time, I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing; I'm going to stick with doing that."