IPL 2027 Head Coaches List: All 10 Teams And Their Coaches

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All 10 IPL 2027 teams finalized their head coaches.

Sourav Ganguly became Delhi Capitals' head coach, replacing Badani.

Zaheer Khan takes over Chennai Super Kings, replacing Fleming.

Teams now prepare for squad planning, retentions, and auction.

IPL 2027 Head Coaches List: The head coaches for all 10 teams in IPL 2027 have now been confirmed after Delhi Capitals appointed former India captain Sourav Ganguly as their new head coach. Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani and will take charge of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2027 coaching setup has undergone significant changes ahead of the upcoming season. Delhi Capitals appointed Ganguly, while Chennai Super Kings also made a major change by naming former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming.

With Ganguly now taking over at Delhi Capitals, all 10 IPL franchises have their head coaches in place for IPL 2027. The focus will now shift towards squad planning, player retentions and releases before the IPL 2027 auction.

Sourav Ganguly Named Delhi Capitals Head Coach

Sourav Ganguly has returned to a prominent role with Delhi Capitals after being appointed the franchise's head coach for IPL 2027. The former India captain first joined the Capitals setup as an adviser in 2019 and later served as Director of Cricket for the men's and women's teams.

Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani, who had been Delhi Capitals' head coach since 2025. The appointment gives Ganguly his first head coaching role in the IPL and comes as Delhi continue their search for a maiden IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings also have a new head coach for IPL 2027. Zaheer Khan was appointed after CSK ended their long association with Stephen Fleming following the 2026 season.

IPL 2027 Head Coaches: 6 Foreign, 4 Indian

There are four Indian head coaches among the 10 IPL teams for the 2027 season. They are Zaheer Khan at Chennai Super Kings, Sourav Ganguly at Delhi Capitals, Ashish Nehra at Gujarat Titans and Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders.

The remaining six franchises have overseas head coaches. The list includes Justin Langer, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Andy Flower and Daniel Vettori.

IPL 2027 Head Coaches List For All 10 Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Zaheer Khan Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly Gujarat Titans: Ashish Nehra Kolkata Knight Riders: Abhishek Nayar Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer Mumbai Indians: Mahela Jayawardene Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Sangakkara Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Andy Flower Sunrisers Hyderabad: Daniel Vettori

What Next For IPL 2027 Teams?

With all 10 IPL 2027 head coach positions filled, franchises can now focus on their squad strategies for the upcoming season. Teams will have to assess their existing players, decide on retentions and releases, and prepare for the IPL 2027 auction.

The coaching changes at Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be among the key developments to follow as both franchises begin preparations for the new IPL season.