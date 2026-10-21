IPL 2027: Gujarat Titans May Release These 2 Players Before Auction

IPL 2027 auction is expected to take place in December, with franchises required to submit their retention and release lists to the BCCI by mid-November, according to reports. With the deadline approaching, teams have started evaluating their squads and identifying players who may not feature in their plans for the upcoming season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) could make changes to their middle order, with Glenn Phillips and Shahrukh Khan reportedly among the players who may be released ahead of the mini-auction.

Glenn Phillips And Shahrukh Khan Could Leave Gujarat Titans

Franchises often release players before an auction to free up funds and create opportunities to strengthen specific areas of their squads. According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Gujarat Titans are not planning a major overhaul ahead of IPL 2027 and are expected to retain the core of their existing team.

However, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips could be the exceptions. Both players operate primarily in the middle order, but their performances have reportedly left questions over their future with the franchise.

The report also suggests that Gujarat Titans have considerable faith in 25-year-old South African batter Connor Esterhuizen, who is expected to remain part of their plans for the upcoming season.

How Much Money Could Gujarat Titans Save?

Gujarat Titans signed Shahrukh Khan for ₹4 crore and Glenn Phillips for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Releasing both players would free up a combined ₹6 crore in their auction purse, giving the franchise additional flexibility to strengthen its batting lineup.

The extra funds could help GT explore alternative middle-order options during the auction, depending on the players available and the team's overall requirements.

How Did Shahrukh Khan And Glenn Phillips Perform For GT?

Shahrukh Khan featured in 15 matches for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025, scoring 179 runs at an average of 29.83, including one half-century. However, his numbers declined considerably in the 2026 season. He played nine matches but managed only 43 runs at an average of 10.75.

Glenn Phillips, meanwhile, did not feature in a single match for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025 despite being acquired at the auction. He received opportunities in six matches in IPL 2026 but scored just 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

With both batters struggling to make a substantial impact, Gujarat Titans could consider making changes to their middle-order combination ahead of the next season. However, their release will remain unconfirmed until the franchise officially announces its retention list.