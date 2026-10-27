IPL 2027: Dada-Yuvraj May Release These 6 Big Players From Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals could make significant changes to their squad ahead of IPL 2027, with six players potentially facing the axe. Franchises are reportedly required to submit their lists of retained and released players by November 15, while the mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa. With preparations underway, attention has turned to the decisions Delhi might take based on player performances and team requirements.

Head coach Sourav Ganguly and batting and assistant coach Yuvraj Singh could be involved in evaluating the squad ahead of the new season. Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Rehan Ahmed, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson and Aaqib Nabi Dar are among the players whose futures could be reviewed. However, Delhi Capitals have not officially confirmed any releases.

1. Karun Nair

Karun Nair featured in two matches for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026, scoring just 18 runs at an average of nine. The franchise could reassess his place in the squad before the next season.

2. Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals acquired Prithvi Shaw for ₹75 lakh, but the batter did not feature in a single match during IPL 2026. His lack of playing opportunities could prompt the franchise to reconsider his future.

3. Rehan Ahmed

The England leg-spinner joined Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Ben Duckett but did not get an opportunity to play during the 2026 season. The franchise may review his role while planning its squad for IPL 2027.

4. Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was also part of the Delhi Capitals squad. With limited opportunities during IPL 2026, the franchise could reassess its pace-bowling options ahead of the next campaign.

5. Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson played two matches in IPL 2026, scoring 12 runs and taking two wickets. His economy rate stood at 12.86, and Delhi could consider these performances while making retention decisions.

6. Aaqib Nabi Dar

Delhi Capitals spent ₹8.40 crore to acquire Aaqib Nabi Dar. He played five matches during IPL 2026, scoring 14 runs without taking a wicket. The franchise could evaluate his contribution and decide whether to retain him for the upcoming season.