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English NewsSportsCricketCSK's Next Coach Revealed? MS Dhoni Recommends This India Legend

CSK's Next Coach Revealed? MS Dhoni Recommends This India Legend

Former captain MS Dhoni is keen on having an Indian coach take charge of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings are yet to finalise the successor to Stephen Fleming, who ended his long association with the franchise after the 2026 IPL season. Fleming had been at the helm since 2009, making his departure a major change for one of the league’s most successful teams.

With CSK now searching for a new head coach, former India batter and experienced coach Hemang Badani has emerged as one of the names being considered for the position.

According to a report in The Indian Express, MS Dhoni is keen on having an Indian coach take charge of the franchise. CSK CEO and Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan has also indicated that Dhoni has been given a key role in identifying Fleming’s replacement.

Hemang Badani Emerges As Strong Candidate

Badani brings considerable coaching experience to the table. Apart from his work in the IPL, he has also been involved with teams in overseas T20 leagues and has been part of title-winning campaigns in competitions such as the SA20, ILT20 and Lanka Premier League.

His coaching background could make him a strong contender for one of the most high-profile jobs in franchise cricket. However, CSK have not officially confirmed Badani as Fleming’s successor, and a final decision is still awaited.

Badani's IPL Coaching Record

Hemang Badani took over as Delhi Capitals' head coach in 2024 and remained associated with the franchise through the 2026 season.

Despite his experience, Delhi could not win an IPL title during his tenure. His record in the competition will therefore be a factor for CSK to consider before making a final call.

CSK's Last IPL Title Came In 2023

CSK remain among the most successful teams in IPL history, but their recent run has not matched their earlier dominance.

The franchise last lifted the IPL trophy in 2023, defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. CSK had previously won the title in 2021.

The team has now gone three seasons without adding another championship to its trophy cabinet. With Fleming's departure bringing an end to a hugely successful coaching era, CSK will hope the appointment of his successor can help the franchise return to the top.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL CSK Coach IPL 2027
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