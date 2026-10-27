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English NewsSportsCricketIPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings Name Bowling And Assistant Coaches

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings Name Bowling And Assistant Coaches

CSK will be hoping the changes to their coaching setup help them prepare effectively for the upcoming season and mount a strong comeback.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started planning for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by making significant changes to their coaching setup. On October 26, the franchise parted ways with Eric Simmons, Tommy Simsek, Rajiv Kumar, Greg King and Michael Hussey. A day later, CSK announced three new appointments, bringing Mohit Sharma on board as bowling coach and naming Gareth Batty and Albie Morkel as assistant coaches.

Mohit Sharma and Albie Morkel return to CSK

Former CSK fast bowler Mohit Sharma has taken up a new role with the franchise, having been appointed as its bowling coach. The team officially announced his arrival on social media, highlighting his previous contributions in yellow.

CSK welcomed Mohit with a message recalling his IPL debut for the franchise in 2013 and his Purple Cap-winning campaign in 2014. The franchise also praised his effective slower deliveries and variations, expressing its excitement about having him back to help develop the next generation of players.

Albie Morkel, another former CSK player, has also returned to the franchise as an assistant coach. The South African all-rounder was part of the team's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011, when CSK secured consecutive IPL championships.

Announcing his appointment, the franchise celebrated Morkel's memorable contributions at Chepauk and described his return as the continuation of a long-standing association with the Super Kings.

Gareth Batty joins as assistant coach

CSK have also brought in Gareth Batty, who previously coached Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles. The former England international will serve as an assistant coach, adding his coaching experience and tactical knowledge to the team's setup.

Welcoming Batty, CSK highlighted his record with Surrey and his experience in developing players, expressing confidence in his contribution to the franchise.

CSK turn attention to IPL 2027 preparations

With the new coaching appointments in place, CSK will turn their attention to building a squad for the 2027 season. The franchise's coaching staff is expected to work alongside head coach Zaheer Khan, former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as the team evaluates its retention and release decisions.

According to the schedule cited in reports, franchises must submit their retention lists by November 15, while the IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled for December 16, 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2027
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