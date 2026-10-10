IPL 2027: BCCI Calls Special Meeting With All Franchise Owners

Preparations for IPL 2027 are gathering momentum, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) planning a special meeting involving all franchise owners ahead of the upcoming season. The meeting, scheduled for October 15 in Mumbai, will bring together franchise owners, team CEOs, broadcasters and representatives of the state cricket associations hosting IPL matches.

Discussions will focus on preparations for the next edition, along with issues related to the previous season. With IPL set to celebrate its 20th season in 2027, BCCI is also expected to explore plans to make the landmark edition a grand occasion.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Shares Details

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the meeting in a conversation with Cricbuzz. He said the board had invited franchise owners, broadcasters and representatives of the host state associations to discuss plans for the upcoming season.

"We have called all the franchise owners. Broadcasters and hosting state associations will also be included in the meeting. We will discuss about the upcoming season. We have not decided the venue yet. We are exploring some options. A decision will be taken soon," Saikia told Cricbuzz.

Although the meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, the exact venue has not yet been finalised. The board is reportedly considering different options before making an announcement.

IPL 2027: Plans For A Grand 20th Season

The upcoming edition will mark two decades of the Indian Premier League, giving the BCCI an additional reason to plan a memorable season. The board had indicated during a meeting last month that the league's 20-year milestone would be celebrated on a grand scale.

The October 15 meeting is expected to cover several operational matters, including arrangements involving the host associations. State cricket associations play a key role in organising matches, particularly in managing stadium facilities and other logistical requirements.

The discussions will help the board and other stakeholders strengthen preparations before the focus shifts to the next stages of IPL planning.

Retention And Potential Player Transfers In Focus

Franchise planning is also expected to gather pace as teams prepare for IPL 2027. Retention decisions and possible player movements could become major talking points in the coming weeks, although no official decisions on specific transfers have been confirmed.

Hardik Pandya has featured in speculation linking him with a possible move to Chennai Super Kings, but there has been no official confirmation of such a transfer. Discussions have also emerged around the futures of other prominent players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. These remain unconfirmed reports rather than completed deals.

Delhi Capitals have also undergone significant changes ahead of the next season, with Rishabh Pant returning to the franchise and Sourav Ganguly taking over as head coach, according to the information available.

With BCCI bringing franchise owners, broadcasters and host associations together, the October 15 meeting is expected to provide an important platform for discussing the organisational and planning priorities for IPL 2027.