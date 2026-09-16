IPL 2027 Auction Venue Update Out: Check Where IPL Auction Is Expected To Happen

IPL auction could make its return to Indian soil in 2027. After being hosted outside the country for the last three years, the IPL 2027 mini-auction is likely to be held in India, with the matter reportedly discussed during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, September 15.

The last IPL auction to take place in India was held in 2023 in Kochi. Since then, the event has travelled overseas, with auctions hosted in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Dubai.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI is considering bringing the auction back to India for the 2027 season. However, the IPL 2028 mega auction could potentially be staged overseas again.

IPL 2027 Auction To Be Held In India

Although BCCI is reportedly leaning towards India as the host country for the 2027 mini-auction, the final venue is yet to be decided.

The availability of suitable accommodation for franchise officials and their respective delegations is expected to play a major role in determining the location. The auction is generally conducted over two days, meaning the BCCI would need to arrange accommodation for a large number of people, with reports suggesting a requirement of around 100 rooms.

The October-December period also coincides with India's busy wedding season, which could make five-star hotel availability an important consideration. BCCI is therefore expected to assess hotel availability before finalising both the date and venue.

Why Is Auction Returning To India?

Franchises have reportedly expressed a preference for holding the auction in India, citing the logistical difficulties associated with travelling abroad with large delegations.

The possibility of bringing the event back to India had also reportedly been considered ahead of the previous auction in Abu Dhabi. With franchise officials keen to avoid some of the logistical challenges involved in overseas events, the BCCI is now looking at an Indian venue for the 2027 auction.

No Decision Yet On Impact Player Rule

The IPL Governing Council meeting also discussed the much-debated Impact Player rule, but no final decision has reportedly been taken.

The issue could be discussed again at a meeting expected to take place within the next month. While several franchises have reportedly opposed the rule, there is also a possibility that it could remain in place for another season or longer.

Indian stars including Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have previously expressed their opposition to the Impact Player rule.