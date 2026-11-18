Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ten franchises have Rs 297.95 crore for 66 players.

Lucknow Super Giants leads with Rs 47.45 crore budget.

Smallest purse: Gujarat Titans with Rs 8.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians need to fill nine slots.

IPL 2027 Auction: The IPL 2027 auction will give all 10 franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. With the November 17 retention deadline over, the teams have finalised their player lists and confirmed their remaining auction budgets and vacant squad positions.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have the biggest purse at Rs 47.45 crore, while Gujarat Titans (GT) have the lowest budget at Rs 8.75 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the most vacancies, with nine slots each to fill.

Collectively, the 10 franchises have Rs 297.95 crore available to spend on 66 players. These include 25 overseas slots. Here is the complete breakdown of the remaining purse, total vacancies and overseas slots for every team ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

IPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse And Slots For All 10 Teams

1. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rs 47.45 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants have the biggest remaining purse for the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise will have Rs 47.45 crore available to sign seven players, including a maximum of three overseas recruits. LSG will therefore enter the auction with the highest spending capacity among all 10 teams.

Remaining purse: Rs 47.45 crore

Vacant slots: 7

Overseas slots: 3

2. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 41.65 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders have the second-largest purse ahead of the auction, with Rs 41.65 crore remaining. KKR have eight squad positions to fill, including three overseas vacancies. The franchise will have considerable financial flexibility to add players during the bidding process.

Remaining purse: Rs 41.65 crore

Vacant slots: 8

Overseas slots: 3

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 40.15 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the IPL 2027 auction with Rs 40.15 crore in their purse. The franchise has seven vacancies, of which three can be filled by overseas players. SRH are among the three teams with more than Rs 40 crore available for recruitment.

Remaining purse: Rs 40.15 crore

Vacant slots: 7

Overseas slots: 3

4. Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 39.50 Crore

Delhi Capitals have Rs 39.50 crore left to spend at the IPL 2027 auction. They have nine vacant positions, the joint-highest number among the 10 franchises. DC also have four overseas slots available, the most for any team alongside their domestic recruitment requirements.

Remaining purse: Rs 39.50 crore

Vacant slots: 9

Overseas slots: 4

5. Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 32.60 Crore

Mumbai Indians have Rs 32.60 crore remaining in their auction purse. Like Delhi Capitals, MI need to fill nine squad positions. However, only two of their vacant slots are available for overseas players.

Remaining purse: Rs 32.60 crore

Vacant slots: 9

Overseas slots: 2

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 28.05 Crore

Chennai Super Kings will have Rs 28.05 crore to spend at the IPL 2027 auction. CSK have six vacant positions to fill, including two overseas slots. The franchise will need to use its remaining budget to complete the squad ahead of the new season.

Remaining purse: Rs 28.05 crore

Vacant slots: 6

Overseas slots: 2

7. Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 27.05 Crore

Rajasthan Royals have Rs 27.05 crore available for the upcoming auction. The franchise has six vacancies, with three positions open to overseas players. RR will have to address their remaining squad requirements within this budget.

Remaining purse: Rs 27.05 crore

Vacant slots: 6

Overseas slots: 3

8. Punjab Kings (PBKS): Rs 18.60 Crore

Punjab Kings have Rs 18.60 crore left in their purse ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. They have six squad positions available, including two overseas slots. PBKS will have a smaller budget than several other franchises as they look to complete their squad.

Remaining purse: Rs 18.60 crore

Vacant slots: 6

Overseas slots: 2

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 14.15 Crore

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 14.15 crore remaining for the auction. RCB have five vacant positions to fill, but only one overseas slot is available. Their recruitment options will therefore be shaped by both their limited purse and squad requirements.

Remaining purse: Rs 14.15 crore

Vacant slots: 5

Overseas slots: 1

10. Gujarat Titans (GT): Rs 8.75 Crore

Gujarat Titans will have the smallest purse among all 10 franchises at the IPL 2027 auction. GT have Rs 8.75 crore remaining and three vacant squad positions to fill. Two of these slots are available for overseas players, leaving the franchise with limited room for expensive bids.

Remaining purse: Rs 8.75 crore

Vacant slots: 3

Overseas slots: 2

IPL 2027 Auction: Which Team Has The Biggest Purse?

Lucknow Super Giants lead the purse rankings with Rs 47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with Rs 41.65 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 40.15 crore. At the other end, Gujarat Titans have the least money available, with Rs 8.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have the most vacant squad positions, with nine each. DC also have the highest number of overseas vacancies, with four slots available.

Across the league, the franchises have Rs 297.95 crore to spend on 66 available positions, including 25 overseas players. The IPL 2027 auction will determine how effectively each team uses its remaining purse to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.