IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at the ITC Grand Goa. The one-day event will get underway at 11:00 AM IST, following a briefing session for all franchises on the evening of December 15.

The upcoming auction marks the IPL's return to India after three consecutive editions were hosted overseas. The previous auctions took place in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

With the next mega auction scheduled for 2028, franchises will use the December event to address gaps in their existing squads rather than rebuild their teams from scratch.

In India, fans can follow the auction live on the Star Sports Network. Television coverage will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports Khel. The event will also be streamed on JioHotstar, with English, Hindi and regional-language feeds.

IPL 2027 Auction: Important Dates

Here is the schedule of key events leading up to the auction:

December 1, 2026 - Franchises submit their shortlists

December 3, 2026 - Final auction list is released

December 15, 2026 - Franchise briefing

December 16, 2026 - IPL 2027 mini-auction

What Is An IPL Mini-Auction?

The biggest difference between a mega auction and a mini-auction lies in how franchises build their squads. During a mega auction, teams release most of their players and can retain only a limited number before the bidding process begins. The remaining players enter the auction pool, allowing franchises to construct their squads almost from the ground up. Mega auctions are generally held once every three years.

For the 2027 auction, 184 players have been retained, while 89 players are part of the auction pool. Some franchises will therefore enter the Goa event with only three vacant squad positions to fill, rather than having to assemble an almost entirely new team.

IPL 2027 Auction Rules

Each franchise will have an auction purse of ₹130 crore for the 2027 season, an increase from the ₹125 crore available last year. This amount is part of the overall salary cap of ₹157 crore, which also includes additional performance payments and match fees. However, the ₹130 crore auction purse is the amount teams can use for bidding during the player auction.

As per the squad regulations, every franchise must have a minimum of 18 players and can have a maximum of 25. Teams are free to retain as many players as they wish, provided they remain within the squad-size limit and their available purse.

There is also a restriction on overseas players. A franchise can have a maximum of eight overseas players in its squad, while only four can feature in the playing XI. The overseas-player limit also includes the Impact Player when that option is used.

An overseas player who withdraws from the IPL after being bought at the auction, without a verified injury, will face a two-season ban from the league and its auctions.