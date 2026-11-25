A total of 1,220 cricketers have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 player auction, the BCCI has officially confirmed. The registered pool comprises 939 Indian players and 281 overseas cricketers representing 17 countries. Meanwhile, the 10 franchises have already retained or signed a combined 184 players, leaving 66 slots vacant ahead of the auction, including 25 places reserved for overseas players.

BCCI has also published a detailed breakdown of registrations, revealing the number of capped and uncapped players from India and overseas. According to the official figures, 184 capped cricketers have entered the auction, while 994 players fall under the uncapped category. The list also includes 42 players representing Associate nations. Of the uncapped players, 925 are Indians, including 127 cricketers who have featured in previous IPL seasons.

Australia has the largest representation among overseas nations, with 53 players registering for the auction. South Africa follows with 40 entries, while the West Indies have 36 and New Zealand have 25 players in the pool. The BCCI has provided a country-wise breakdown along with the classification of players into six categories.

IPL 2027 Auction: Breakdown Of Registered Players

The 1,220 registrations have been divided into the following six categories:

- Capped Indian players – 14

- Capped international players – 170

- Players from Associate nations – 42

- Uncapped Indian players who have featured in previous IPL seasons – 127

- Uncapped Indian players – 798

- Uncapped international players – 69

IPL 2027 Auction: Country-Wise Player Registrations

BCCI has also disclosed the number of players registered from each participating country.

India - 939

Australia - 53

South Africa - 40

West Indies - 36

New Zealand - 25

Afghanistan - 23

Sri Lanka - 21

England - 16

USA - 13

Bangladesh - 12

UAE - 10

Nepal - 10

Ireland - 7

Zimbabwe - 6

Netherlands - 3

Canada - 2

Japan - 2

Scotland - 2

IPL 2027 Auction: Final Player List To Be Released On December 4

Following the registration process, all 10 franchises will submit their preferred players from the pool of 1,220 cricketers. Based on these selections, the BCCI will prepare the final auction list, featuring the shortlisted players and their respective base prices. The final list is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2026.

IPL 2027 player auction will take place in Goa on December 16, 2026. Franchises will compete to fill the 66 remaining squad positions ahead of the new season.