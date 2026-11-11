These 4 Teams Need Captains, 6 Are Set As Hardik Pandya Trade Adds To IPL 2027 Shake-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians seek new captain after Hardik Pandya's trade.

Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi also ponder their leadership roles.

Potential captains include Rinku Singh, Markram, Pant, and Varma.

Franchises weigh veteran leadership against younger long-term options.

IPL 2027 Teams And Their Captains: The captaincy picture for IPL 2027 has become more interesting after Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Hardik's departure leaves MI with a leadership vacancy, while three other franchises also have questions to address ahead of the new season.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants need to identify new captains after changes to their leadership set-ups. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have a decision to make after bringing Rishabh Pant back through a trade, with Axar Patel having led the side in the previous season.

The biggest question is whether MI will turn to Rohit Sharma or consider a longer-term option such as Tilak Varma. KKR also need a successor to Ajinkya Rahane, who retired, with vice-captain Rinku Singh among the names being discussed. LSG, meanwhile, must find a replacement for Pant, who has returned to Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2027: 4 Teams Still Looking For A Captain

1. Mumbai Indians: Who Will Replace Hardik Pandya?

Hardik's move to Punjab Kings has opened up the MI captaincy position ahead of IPL 2027. Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, could be in contention for a return to the role. Tilak Varma is another possible option as the franchise considers its next leadership choice.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh In The Race?

KKR will need a new captain after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement. Rinku Singh, who served as vice-captain, is among the leading candidates to take over. The franchise has not officially announced Rahane's successor.

3. Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram Among Options

LSG are also searching for a new captain after Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals through a trade involving Kuldeep Yadav. Aiden Markram is among the players being considered for the leadership role, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh also mentioned as possible options.

4. Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel Or Rishabh Pant?

Delhi Capitals have another captaincy decision to make after bringing Pant back into the squad. Axar Patel led the side in IPL 2026 and remains with the franchise, but Pant's return gives the management another experienced leadership option. KL Rahul could also enter the discussion. No final decision has been announced.

IPL 2027: What About The Other Six Teams?

While these four franchises have varying degrees of uncertainty around their leadership, the other six are expected to retain their previous captains, although none of these positions should be treated as officially confirmed for IPL 2027.

Here are the six IPL teams and their captains:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to continue as CSK captain. The franchise has not indicated a change in leadership after he took over from MS Dhoni.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is expected to remain at the helm of Gujarat Titans. The India batter has led the franchise since the 2024 season and is likely to continue in the role.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer

Hardik Pandya's arrival has raised questions about Punjab's leadership, but Shreyas Iyer is expected to continue as captain. Iyer led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final and remained in charge during the 2026 season. Hardik's role as a senior player could add another dimension to the team's leadership group, but there is no confirmation of a captaincy change.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag could continue as Rajasthan Royals captain after taking over the full-time role in the previous season. The franchise has not announced any change in leadership.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is expected to remain RCB captain after guiding the franchise to consecutive IPL titles in 2025 and 2026. There is little indication of a leadership change at the defending champions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins remains SRH's captain, but his availability for IPL 2027 could influence the franchise's plans. Ishan Kishan, who led the side in a few matches during the previous season, could be an option if Cummins is unavailable. However, SRH have not announced an alternative captain.