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English NewsSportsCricketIPL 2027: 15 Big Names Who Could Switch Teams Before New Season

IPL 2027: 15 Big Names Who Could Switch Teams Before New Season

IPL could witness another dramatic reshuffle, with as many as 15 prominent players wearing new colours next season.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trade window has already become a major talking point. Opened immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2026, franchises can continue trading players until just before the next mega auction. The first blockbuster deal has already been completed, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made the switch to Lucknow Super Giants.

With one high-profile trade already confirmed, speculation has intensified over several other big names who could be on the move before the 2027 season. Reports and rumours have linked stars such as Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel with potential franchise changes.

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If these reports materialise, the IPL could witness another dramatic reshuffle, with as many as 15 prominent players wearing new colours next season.

Players linked with IPL 2027 trade moves

Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders (strong reports)

Cameron Green: Kolkata Knight Riders to Mumbai Indians (strong reports)

Suryakumar Yadav: Mumbai Indians to Rajasthan Royals (speculation)

Ishan Kishan: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Mumbai Indians (speculation)

Khaleel Ahmed: Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians (strong reports)

Ashutosh Sharma: Delhi Capitals to Chennai Super Kings (strong reports)

Axar Patel: Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants or Chennai Super Kings (speculation)

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians (speculation)

Shivam Dube: Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians (strong reports)

Rahul Chahar: Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals (strong reports)

Gurjapneet Singh: Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals (strong reports)

Arshdeep Singh: Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians (speculation)

Varun Chakravarthy: Kolkata Knight Riders to Rajasthan Royals (speculation)

Prashant Veer: Chennai Super Kings to Lucknow Super Giants (speculation)

Shahbaz Ahmed: Lucknow Super Giants to Chennai Super Kings (speculation)

While only the Pant–Kuldeep trade has been officially completed so far, the coming weeks could see several more high-profile deals as franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of IPL 2027. Until the teams make formal announcements, the remaining names should be treated as trade rumours rather than confirmed moves.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the IPL 2027 trade window open?

The IPL 2027 trade window opened immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2026. Franchises can continue trading players until just before the next mega auction.

What is the first confirmed trade for IPL 2027?

The first confirmed trade involves Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals. In exchange, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made the switch to Lucknow Super Giants.

Are other players expected to be traded for IPL 2027?

Several high-profile players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green are linked with potential moves. However, only the Pant-Kuldeep deal is officially confirmed; others are rumors.

How many players are rumored to be changing teams?

If current reports materialize, as many as 15 prominent players could be wearing new colors next season. Only the Pant-Kuldeep trade has been officially completed so far.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Hardik Pandya INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027
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