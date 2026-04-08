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HomeSportsCricketYuzvendra Chahal's Viral Video With KKR Coach Stuns Fans - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal's Viral Video With KKR Coach Stuns Fans - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen playfully “beating” and chasing Kolkata Knight Riders coach around the dugout.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:39 PM (IST)

Rain may have dampened spirits at Eden Gardens on April 6, 2026, but Yuzvendra Chahal ensured the fans had something to smile about. Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner, known as "prankster" of IPL, was caught in a hilarious moment with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fielding coach Dishant Yagnik that has since taken social media by storm.

As a heavy downpour forced players off the field and eventually led to the match being abandoned, Chahal decided to use the downtime for some light-hearted mischief. In a viral clip shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the veteran leggie was seen playfully "getting physical" with Yagnik.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted jokingly "beating" and chasing KKR coach around the dugout. Yagnik, a former cricketer himself and a long-time friend of Chahal, was seen laughing and trying to protect his head with his hands as Chahal continued his mock assault.

The camaraderie between the two was evident, turning a frustrating rain delay into a moment of pure entertainment for spectators and viewers at home.

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Match Context: KKR vs PBKS (April 6)

The light-hearted antics were the only real action fans got to see on Monday. Only 3.4 overs were possible in the first innings after KKR won the toss and chose to bat.

KKR Scorecard: KKR was at 25/2 when the rain arrived. Xavier Bartlett had already made an impact for PBKS, picking up two quick wickets, including those of Finn Allen and Cameron Green.

Result: Despite the best efforts of the Eden Gardens ground staff, the rain returned with high intensity, forcing the officials to call off the game. Both teams shared one point each.

Chahal's "Funniest Player" Reputation

This isn't the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has made headlines for his off-field personality. Whether it’s his "chilling" pose on the boundary line or his humorous interactions with opponents, the PBKS spinner continues to be the life of IPL party. Fans have dubbed him the "Minister of Fun," noting that his ability to keep the atmosphere light is just as valuable as his leg-spin.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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