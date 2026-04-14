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HomeSportsCricketYuzvendra Chahal's Dating History Over The Years

Yuzvendra Chahal's Dating History Over The Years

Aside from his marriage to Dhanashree Verma, many of these links remain unconfirmed by the cricketer himself.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has often been a topic of public fascination, blending high-profile relationships with digital rumors. Below is a breakdown of his relationship history and recent controversies.

The Marriage and Divorce: Dhanashree Verma (2020-2025)

Yuzvendra Chahal’s most significant relationship was with popular choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

The Timeline: The couple met during a Zoom dance class in early 2020. They announced their engagement in August and married in a grand ceremony in December 2020.

The Split: After five years of marriage, the couple officially announced their divorce in early 2025. This followed months of social media speculation sparked by them unfollowing each other and removing joint photos from their profiles.

Post-Divorce Links: RJ Mahvash (2025-2026)

Following his separation from Dhanashree, Chahal was frequently spotted with RJ Mahvash, a well-known radio jockey.

Current Status: While neither officially confirmed a serious relationship, their social media interactions and public appearances fueled dating rumors throughout 2025.

The Break: Speculation of a split arose in January 2026 after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, following the pattern of his previous relationships.

Pre-Marriage Rumors: Tanishka Kapoor (2018)

Before his marriage, Yuzvendra Chahal was heavily linked to Kannada actress Tanishka Kapoor.

Clarification: In 2018, rumors suggested the two were on the verge of getting married. Chahal took to social media to firmly debunk these claims, stating they were "just good friends" and urging the public to respect their privacy.

Recent Controversy: Taniya Chatterjee (2026)

As recently as April 2026, Chahal found himself in the headlines due to a viral social media claim.

The Incident: Actress Taniya Chatterjee (known for her work in OTT series like Gandii Baat) shared a video showing an alleged Instagram DM from Chahal. She claimed the cricketer messaged her saying, "Aap cute ho" (You are cute). While Taniya downplayed the interaction as a normal compliment, the clip went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Chahal has not issued an official response to these claims.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yuzvendra Chahal married to?

Yuzvendra Chahal was married to choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. They officially announced their divorce in early 2025 after five years of marriage.

When did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma get married?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma met in early 2020 and announced their engagement in August. They married in a grand ceremony in December 2020.

Was Yuzvendra Chahal linked to Tanishka Kapoor?

Yes, before his marriage, Yuzvendra Chahal was linked to Kannada actress Tanishka Kapoor in 2018. He clarified on social media that they were 'just good friends'.

What was the recent controversy involving Taniya Chatterjee?

Actress Taniya Chatterjee shared a viral video claiming an Instagram DM from Chahal saying 'Aap cute ho'. She downplayed it, but the clip caused fan reactions. Chahal has not responded.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Yuzvendra Chahal Girlfriends
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