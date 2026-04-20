Will Rohit Sharma Play GT vs MI? Mumbai Indians Coach Gives Fitness Update

Rohit Sharma fitness update: As Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium today, April 20, the biggest talking point remains the availability of former captain Rohit Sharma.

Following four consecutive defeats that have left MI languishing at the bottom of IPL 2026 points table, the team has received a big boost regarding their star opener’s health.

Rohit Sharma's Fitness Verdict

During the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad, MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey delivered the news fans had been waiting for:

"Both are fit": Mhambrey confirmed that Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Mitchell Santner have recovered. While Santner missed the previous game due to a minor illness, Rohit had been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Rohit Sharma was seen undergoing an intense batting session nearly 90 minutes before the rest of the squad on Sunday. Observers noted he looked comfortable while practicing range-hitting, indicating his recovery is on track.

Will Rohit Sharma Open?

Despite being declared "fit," a final decision on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Playing XI will be made just before the toss.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene and the medical team are being careful not to rush the "Hitman" back too early, given the volatile nature of hamstring injuries.

Selection Headache: In Rohit's absence, Quinton de Kock stepped in and smashed a brilliant century against Punjab Kings. If Rohit returns, the management faces a difficult choice: stick with the form of De Kock or return to the seasoned leadership and stability of Rohit Sharma at the top.

Why GT vs MI Match Matters

For Mumbai, this isn't just another game; it’s a fight for survival in IPL 2026. MI has only one win from five matches. Gujarat Titans are currently on a three-match winning streak, with captain Shubman Gill in sublime form.

Adding to MI's worries, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is searching for his first wicket of the season after 114 deliveries.