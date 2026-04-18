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HomeSportsCricketWill MS Dhoni Play Today? Latest Update Ahead Of CSK vs SRH Match

Will MS Dhoni Play Today? Latest Update Ahead Of CSK vs SRH Match

For the first time this season, MS Dhoni has accompanied CSK squad for an away fixture.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

The question that has dominated the IPL 2026 season - "When will MS Dhoni return?" - has reached a fever pitch as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrive in Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight, April 18, 2026.

Dhoni Travels to Hyderabad

For the first time this season, MS Dhoni has traveled with the CSK squad for an away game. Since the beginning of the tournament, the 44-year-old had been undergoing rehabilitation at home in Chennai for a persistent calf strain sustained during pre-season training.

Dhoni's presence on the team bus and at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has sent fans into a frenzy, with videos of "Thala" mobbed by supporters going viral.

Will Dhoni feature in CSK Playing XI Today?

MS Dhoni's travel is a massive psychological boost, but his participation in tonight's SRH vs CSK match remains a "game-time decision."

The Positive Signs: Dhoni was seen batting with authority in the nets on Friday, hitting several massive sixes and looking comfortable against throwdowns. Reports from RevSportz and India Today indicate that the CSK management remains wary of rushing him back too soon. The initial recovery timeline was 5-6 matches, and tonight marks exactly that milestone.

The Tactical Dilemma

With Sanju Samson performing brilliantly both behind the stumps and as a captain-in-proxy (having recently scored a match-winning century), CSK is in no desperate hurry. Most insiders suggest that if Dhoni doesn't play today, he is almost certain to return for the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23 at the Wankhede.

Dhoni’s Influence from sidelines

Even without taking the field, Dhoni's impact is visible. Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram recently revealed that young spinner Noor Ahmad's match-winning 3/21 against KKR was the result of a long technical session with Dhoni in the nets, where the legend advised him on air speed and trajectory.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has MS Dhoni traveled with the Chennai Super Kings squad for their away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Yes, for the first time this season, MS Dhoni has traveled with the CSK squad for an away game. He was seen with the team in Hyderabad.

Why was MS Dhoni not playing in the earlier matches of IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni was undergoing rehabilitation at home in Chennai for a persistent calf strain sustained during pre-season training. This injury kept him out of the initial matches.

Will MS Dhoni play in tonight's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

MS Dhoni's participation is a game-time decision. While he was seen batting well in the nets, the management is cautious about rushing his return. He is almost certain to return soon.

What impact has MS Dhoni had even while not playing?

Even from the sidelines, Dhoni has had a significant impact. He recently advised young spinner Noor Ahmad on technical aspects, contributing to his match-winning performance.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs SRH MS Dhoni IPL MS Dhoni Injury Update IPL 2026
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