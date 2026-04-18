Why RCB Are Wearing Green Jerseys vs DC At Chinnaswamy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to celebrate a historic landmark today, April 18, as they take the field for their 100th IPL match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. To mark the occasion and face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in style, the defending champions have ditched their traditional red-and-gold for their celebrated "Go Green" jerseys.

"Go Green" Tradition

Since 2011, RCB has dedicated one home match every season to the "Go Green" initiative. This campaign is designed to promote environmental conservation and spread awareness about global warming and sustainability.

The Symbolism: The green kit serves as a visual reminder of the team’s commitment to a cleaner, greener earth.

Beyond the Jersey: The initiative often includes eco-friendly measures like carpooling, planting saplings, and the stadium's unique waste management and solar power systems.

Centennial Celebration at Home

The choice to wear green today carries extra weight as it coincides with RCB becoming the first franchise to play 100 IPL matches at a single venue.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been the bedrock of the "RCB, RCB" chants, and hitting this century in the "Go Green" colors underscores the franchise's bond with the city of Bengaluru and its local initiatives.

Match Preview: Can Green Luck Continue?

Historically, RCB’s record in the green jersey has been a mixed bag, but the team enters this fixture with massive momentum. Currently 3rd on the points table, Rajat Patidar’s men are looking to secure their fifth win of the season.

Focus on Kohli: All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who is expected to overcome a minor ankle niggle to lead the batting charge in this milestone match.

The Opposition: Delhi Capitals, currently struggling for consistency, will have to navigate a sea of green fans and a highly motivated RCB bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood.

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