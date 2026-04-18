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HomeSportsCricketWhy RCB Are Wearing Green Jerseys vs DC At Chinnaswamy

Why RCB Are Wearing Green Jerseys vs DC At Chinnaswamy

Since 2011, RCB have set aside one home game each season to support their “Go Green” initiative.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to celebrate a historic landmark today, April 18, as they take the field for their 100th IPL match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. To mark the occasion and face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in style, the defending champions have ditched their traditional red-and-gold for their celebrated "Go Green" jerseys.

"Go Green" Tradition

Since 2011, RCB has dedicated one home match every season to the "Go Green" initiative. This campaign is designed to promote environmental conservation and spread awareness about global warming and sustainability.

The Symbolism: The green kit serves as a visual reminder of the team’s commitment to a cleaner, greener earth.

Beyond the Jersey: The initiative often includes eco-friendly measures like carpooling, planting saplings, and the stadium's unique waste management and solar power systems.

Centennial Celebration at Home

The choice to wear green today carries extra weight as it coincides with RCB becoming the first franchise to play 100 IPL matches at a single venue.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been the bedrock of the "RCB, RCB" chants, and hitting this century in the "Go Green" colors underscores the franchise's bond with the city of Bengaluru and its local initiatives.

Match Preview: Can Green Luck Continue?

Historically, RCB’s record in the green jersey has been a mixed bag, but the team enters this fixture with massive momentum. Currently 3rd on the points table, Rajat Patidar’s men are looking to secure their fifth win of the season.

Focus on Kohli: All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who is expected to overcome a minor ankle niggle to lead the batting charge in this milestone match.

The Opposition: Delhi Capitals, currently struggling for consistency, will have to navigate a sea of green fans and a highly motivated RCB bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shares 'Same Night Breakup' Story At Pranit More's Show

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is RCB wearing green jerseys today?

RCB is wearing green jerseys today to celebrate their 100th IPL match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and to promote their 'Go Green' initiative for environmental conservation.

What is the 'Go Green' initiative?

The 'Go Green' initiative, started in 2011, is an annual home match where RCB promotes environmental conservation, awareness about global warming, and sustainability.

What does the green jersey symbolize?

The green kit symbolizes RCB's commitment to a cleaner and greener earth.

Is this the first time RCB is playing 100 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Yes, RCB is the first franchise to play 100 IPL matches at a single venue, marking this milestone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs DC RCB IPL IPL 2026 Chinnaswamy RCB Green Jerseys
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