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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Why Fans Are Calling Venkatesh Iyer's Reaction To A Young Kid 'Pure Gold'

Watch: Why Fans Are Calling Venkatesh Iyer's Reaction To A Young Kid 'Pure Gold'

Venkatesh Iyer reacted with a mix of surprise and humility, quickly stepping in to stop the child instead of simply accepting the gesture.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)

In a heartwarming moment that has quickly gone viral across social media, Venkatesh Iyer won over fans with his humble reaction to a young admirer during IPL 2026.

It is a bit uncertain but the incident likely occured following the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 12, Sunday. A young ball boy managed to approach Iyer and immediately knelt to touch his feet in a traditional sign of respect.

The "Gold" Reaction

Venkatesh Iyer’s response was a perfect blend of surprise and humility. Instead of simply accepting the gesture, Iyer immediately bent down to stop the child, gently lifting him up before he could complete the act.

Before the young kid bent down for the gesture of respect, he spent a few moments chatting with Iyer.

Watch Video

Why It’s Trending

Fans have lauded the RCB all-rounder for his grounded nature. In a league often defined by high-intensity competition and superstar egos, Iyer’s instinctive decision to treat the fan as an equal rather than a "devotee" has been hailed as a lesson in sportsmanship.

"Class act from Venkatesh Iyer. He didn't just meet a fan; he showed him what a true role model looks like." - A viral fan comment on X (formerly Twitter).

RCB's big win over MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned the tide in IPL 2026 with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. Despite Virat Kohli’s injury concerns, RCB posted a massive 240/4, successfully defending it against a spirited MI chase.

A key contributor to RCB’s resurgence has been Venkatesh Iyer. Playing a specialized "finisher" role, Iyer has provided crucial late-innings momentum; he recently smashed an unbeaten 29 off 15 balls against Rajasthan. Beyond his batting, Iyer has made headlines for his sportsmanship, recently winning hearts globally for his humble interaction with a young fan in Guwahati.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Venkatesh Iyer and a young fan?

A young ball boy knelt to touch Venkatesh Iyer's feet. Iyer immediately stopped him, lifted him up, and showed great humility.

Why did the interaction between Venkatesh Iyer and the fan go viral?

Fans lauded Iyer for his grounded and humble reaction, seeing it as a great display of sportsmanship and a lesson in treating everyone as an equal.

When and where did this incident likely occur?

The incident likely happened after the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 12, Sunday.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs MI RCB Venkatesh Iyer IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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