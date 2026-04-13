Watch: Why Fans Are Calling Venkatesh Iyer's Reaction To A Young Kid 'Pure Gold'

In a heartwarming moment that has quickly gone viral across social media, Venkatesh Iyer won over fans with his humble reaction to a young admirer during IPL 2026.

It is a bit uncertain but the incident likely occured following the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 12, Sunday. A young ball boy managed to approach Iyer and immediately knelt to touch his feet in a traditional sign of respect.

The "Gold" Reaction

Venkatesh Iyer’s response was a perfect blend of surprise and humility. Instead of simply accepting the gesture, Iyer immediately bent down to stop the child, gently lifting him up before he could complete the act.

Before the young kid bent down for the gesture of respect, he spent a few moments chatting with Iyer.

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This moment was pure gold yesterday 😂😭



Some kid touched Venkatesh Iyer’s feet, and Iyer’s reaction was epic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hW1kVyIxgV — OldMonkOfCricket (@BhushanManmath) April 13, 2026

Why It’s Trending

Fans have lauded the RCB all-rounder for his grounded nature. In a league often defined by high-intensity competition and superstar egos, Iyer’s instinctive decision to treat the fan as an equal rather than a "devotee" has been hailed as a lesson in sportsmanship.

"Class act from Venkatesh Iyer. He didn't just meet a fan; he showed him what a true role model looks like." - A viral fan comment on X (formerly Twitter).

RCB's big win over MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned the tide in IPL 2026 with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. Despite Virat Kohli’s injury concerns, RCB posted a massive 240/4, successfully defending it against a spirited MI chase.

A key contributor to RCB’s resurgence has been Venkatesh Iyer. Playing a specialized "finisher" role, Iyer has provided crucial late-innings momentum; he recently smashed an unbeaten 29 off 15 balls against Rajasthan. Beyond his batting, Iyer has made headlines for his sportsmanship, recently winning hearts globally for his humble interaction with a young fan in Guwahati.