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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Who Is Prashant Veer? CSK’s Rs 14.2 Crore Debutant Amid Dhoni's Absence

IPL 2026: Who Is Prashant Veer? CSK’s Rs 14.2 Crore Debutant Amid Dhoni's Absence

Chennai Super Kings have handed a debut to young all-rounder Prashant Veer in IPL 2026, with MS Dhoni missing out, shining the spotlight on a rising star.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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Prashant Veer CSK Debut: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a notable addition to their playing XI as they took the field without their iconic former leader MS Dhoni. In his absence, the franchise handed a debut to 20-year-old Prashant Veer during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026. The young all-rounder, who joined the playing XI replacing Australia's Matthew Short, has already generated significant buzz, especially given his hefty Rs 14.2 crore price tag at the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Prashant Veer Earns CSK Debut

With Dhoni missing from the lineup, and Matt Short having a rather unimpressive run against Rajasthan Royals (RR), CSK turned to fresh talent, signalling trust in their young recruit. Prashant Veer’s inclusion reflects the franchise’s willingness to invest in emerging players who can deliver across departments.

Born on November 20, 2005, in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer’s journey to the IPL has been a steady rise through domestic ranks. A left-arm off-spinner who can contribute valuable runs. He first caught attention in the UP T20 League while representing Noida Super Kings.

CSK’s decision to spend big on Veer raised eyebrows during the auction, but his debut now offers fans a first glimpse of why the management placed such faith in his abilities.

His performances there paved the way for further recognition, and he continued to impress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Numbers That Back The Hype

The 20-year-old delivered consistent performances in domestic cricket, picking up nine wickets in seven matches while also scoring 112 runs at an impressive strike rate of 170. Such numbers underline his ability to influence games with the bat.

Unsurprisingly, comparisons have already begun, with some observers likening him to Ravindra Jadeja for his dual skill set. While it is still early days, Veer now has the perfect platform to carve his own identity in the IPL.

While stepping into such a high-pressure environment is no easy task, the youngster’s domestic performances suggest he has the temperament to handle the spotlight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Prashant Veer play domestic cricket before his IPL debut?

Prashant Veer rose through the domestic ranks, gaining attention in the UP T20 League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL Prashant Veer
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