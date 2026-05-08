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HomeSportsCricketWhat Is A Honey Trap? BCCI Warns IPL Players To Stay Alert

What Is A Honey Trap? BCCI Warns IPL Players To Stay Alert

Players and support staff have been cautioned by BCCI to exercise vigilance regarding honey traps, which may lead to blackmail or the disclosure of confidential details.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)

With the league stage of Indian Premier League 2026 entering its final phase, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued a detailed seven-page advisory for all 10 franchises. The fresh guidelines introduce stricter conduct protocols for players, support staff, and team owners, while also warning cricketers about the dangers of “honey traps.”

BCCI Warns Players About Honey Traps

The board has advised players and team officials to remain extremely cautious about honey traps, as such situations could potentially lead to allegations of misconduct or attempts to extract confidential information.

A honey trap generally refers to a scheme in which someone gains another person’s trust through emotional, romantic, or personal involvement in order to manipulate, blackmail, or obtain sensitive information. In some cases, photos, videos, or private conversations may later be used for coercion.

Key Rules Introduced by BCCI

1. The new IPL protocols include several strict restrictions aimed at strengthening security and maintaining integrity standards:

2. No outsider can enter the hotel room of a player or support staff member without written permission from the team manager, even if the visitor is a relative or acquaintance.

3. Guests are not allowed inside players’ hotel rooms. Meetings with visitors can only take place in designated common areas.

4. Any player or support staff member leaving the team hotel must first inform the designated Security Liaison Officer (SLO) or Team Integrity Officer (TIO) and obtain approval.

5. SLOs and TIOs must maintain a detailed record of player movements and provide it to the BCCI Operations Team whenever required.

6. Team owners and franchise officials are prohibited from interacting with players in the dugout or playing area during matches unless special permission has been granted.

7. All accredited personnel - including players, support staff, and officials - must carry and display their accreditation cards at stadiums, training venues, and hotel premises.

8. Franchises have been instructed to strictly follow PMOA entry protocols laid down by the IPL Operations Division.

9. Team managements must clearly communicate all rules and regulations to players and franchise owners to ensure there is no confusion regarding compliance.

10. The use of vapes, cigarettes, and other banned substances has been prohibited across IPL venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, hotels, and training facilities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a honey trap and why are IPL players being warned about it?

A honey trap involves gaining someone's trust for manipulation or to obtain sensitive information. Players are warned to avoid such situations that could lead to misconduct allegations or information leaks.

What are the new rules regarding visitors in player hotel rooms?

Outsiders, including relatives, are not allowed in player hotel rooms without written permission from the team manager. Meetings must occur in designated common areas.

Who needs to approve a player leaving the team hotel?

Any player or support staff member leaving the hotel must inform and get approval from the designated Security Liaison Officer (SLO) or Team Integrity Officer (TIO).

Are team owners allowed to interact with players in the dugout during matches?

Team owners and franchise officials are prohibited from interacting with players in the dugout or playing area during matches, unless special permission is granted.

What substances are banned across IPL venues?

The use of vapes, cigarettes, and other banned substances is prohibited across all IPL venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, hotels, and training facilities.

Published at : 08 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE What Is A Honey Trap
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