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HomeSportsCricketWankhede Erupts As Rohit Sharma Returns - Watch Viral Video Of Goosebumps Moment

Wankhede Erupts As Rohit Sharma Returns - Watch Viral Video Of Goosebumps Moment

The announcement triggered an instant wave of celebration in the stands, with Wankhede erupting in loud applause and cheers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:08 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma has returned to action in IPL 2026, featuring in the 47th league match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. His comeback immediately sparked huge excitement, with fans erupting in cheers the moment his participation was confirmed during the toss announcement. A video capturing the emotional reaction at the stadium has since gone viral.

In this match, Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians as stand-in captain, while regular skipper Hardik Pandya is unavailable due to injury and is not part of the playing XI.

Wankhede erupts at toss announcement

A video shared on the IPL’s official social media handles showed the toss moment where Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Rohit Sharma’s return, saying, “Our very own Rohit Sharma is back.” The announcement triggered an instant wave of celebration in the stands, with Wankhede erupting in loud applause and cheers.

Watch Video

Return after injury layoff

Known as the “Hitman,” Rohit Sharma last played on April 12 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He returned after a 22-day absence, having been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

MI under pressure in IPL 2026 season

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult campaign so far, winning only 2 of their 9 matches and losing 7. They currently sit 9th on the points table, making their playoff hopes extremely slim. Another defeat could potentially end their qualification chances, adding high stakes to this clash against Lucknow.

LSG post a formidable 228/5 

Lucknow Super Giants posted a formidable 228/5 at the Wankhede Stadium. The innings was ignited by Nicholas Pooran, who smashed a breathtaking 63 off just 21 balls, including eight sixes. Mitchell Marsh contributed a brisk 44, while a late 68-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh ensured a powerful finish despite Corbin Bosch’s two-wicket burst for Mumbai.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Rohit Sharma return to action in IPL 2026?

Rohit Sharma returned to action in IPL 2026 during the 47th league match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. His participation was confirmed during the toss announcement.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai Indians in this match?

Suryakumar Yadav is the stand-in captain for Mumbai Indians because regular skipper Hardik Pandya is unavailable due to an injury and is not part of the playing XI.

How long was Rohit Sharma out due to injury?

Rohit Sharma returned after a 22-day absence from the field. He was last seen playing on April 12 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

What was the score posted by Lucknow Super Giants?

Lucknow Super Giants posted a formidable total of 228/5 at the Wankhede Stadium. Nicholas Pooran was a key contributor with a rapid 63 off 21 balls.

Published at : 04 May 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wankhede ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2026
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