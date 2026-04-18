Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player In RCB vs DC? Latest Update

Virat Kohli was deployed as an ‘Impact Player’ during the 23rd league match of IPL 2026 against the Lucknow Super Giants - marking the first time in tournament history that he featured in that role. This has now sparked fresh curiosity over whether he will take on the same responsibility against Delhi Capitals today.

Before that game, Kohli had not taken the field against Mumbai Indians on April 12 due to heel discomfort, later admitting he wasn’t fully fit.

Addressing his availability, Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood confirmed that Kohli will play, but left uncertainty over whether he will start or be used as an Impact Player. He added that Virat Kohli is someone who prefers full involvement, given his energy and fielding prowess.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Despite the fitness concerns, Virat Kohli has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 228 runs in five innings at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 158.33, including two half-centuries. He currently sits second on the list of top run-scorers this season.

RCB's Strong Start in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign with the clinical precision of defending champions. Under leadership of Rajat Patidar, the team has secured four wins from their first five matches, currently sitting third on the points table with 8 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.148.

Key Performance Highlights

Virat Kohli Factor: Despite recent ankle and fitness concerns, Virat Kohli has been in vintage form, scoring 228 runs (including two fifties) to sit near the top of Orange Cap leaderboard.

Collective Firepower: Unlike previous seasons, the batting isn't a one-man show. Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Rajat Patidar have provided consistent starts, while Tim David has been the designated finisher, smashing a match-winning 14-ball 23 in the latest win over LSG.

Bowling Depth: The pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy, has been exceptionally disciplined. Domestic talents like Rasikh Salam Dar (4/24 vs LSG) and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar have ensured RCB’s bowling remains potent even in high-scoring Chinnaswamy conditions.