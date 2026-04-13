Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH

Virat Kohli, despite battling a persistent ankle injury, once again demonstrated why he is considered the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, a visibly hampered Kohli pushed through the pain to contribute a vital 50 off 44 balls, helping his side secure an 18-run win.

The sheer intensity Kohli brings to the crease was on full display. After being dismissed, his frustration was palpable; he was seen throwing his helmet and gloves in the dugout, clearly unhappy with his inability to finish the game despite the physical limitations.

The extent of his struggle became even more evident as he exited the field. Kohli appeared to be in discomfort, finding it difficult to navigate the stairs leading to the dressing room. His lack of fitness was further confirmed when he remained in the dugout during the second innings, sitting out the fielding session to manage his injury.

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Look at Virat Kohli — he is not even fully fit, yet he tried his best and was still angry with his performance. 👀



He showed his frustration by throwing his helmet and gloves after getting out and struggled to climb the stairs at Wankhede due to his ankle issue. Clearly, he is… pic.twitter.com/7G9tN6yo0T — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 13, 2026

Official Injury Update: Rajat Patidar Speaks

Following the win, RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressed the concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's availability. Speaking to the media, Patidar confirmed that while the injury is a cause for concern, the team is managing it carefully.

"Virat is dealing with a niggle in his ankle, which is why he didn't take the field. He is a warrior who wanted to contribute with the bat even when not at 100%. Our medical team is monitoring him closely, and we are hopeful he will be ready for the upcoming games," Patidar stated.