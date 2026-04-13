Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH

Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH

The severity of Virat’s struggle was clearly visible as he left the field. Kohli looked uncomfortable and had difficulty climbing the stairs while walking off.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli, despite battling a persistent ankle injury, once again demonstrated why he is considered the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, a visibly hampered Kohli pushed through the pain to contribute a vital 50 off 44 balls, helping his side secure an 18-run win.

The sheer intensity Kohli brings to the crease was on full display. After being dismissed, his frustration was palpable; he was seen throwing his helmet and gloves in the dugout, clearly unhappy with his inability to finish the game despite the physical limitations.

The extent of his struggle became even more evident as he exited the field. Kohli appeared to be in discomfort, finding it difficult to navigate the stairs leading to the dressing room. His lack of fitness was further confirmed when he remained in the dugout during the second innings, sitting out the fielding session to manage his injury.

Watch Video

Official Injury Update: Rajat Patidar Speaks

Following the win, RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressed the concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's availability. Speaking to the media, Patidar confirmed that while the injury is a cause for concern, the team is managing it carefully.

"Virat is dealing with a niggle in his ankle, which is why he didn't take the field. He is a warrior who wanted to contribute with the bat even when not at 100%. Our medical team is monitoring him closely, and we are hopeful he will be ready for the upcoming games," Patidar stated.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB Vs MI Virat Kohli Angry IPL IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH
Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH
Cricket
WATCH: Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection
WATCH: Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection
Cricket
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Tears Up, Pays Emotional Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Tears Up, Pays Emotional Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Cricket
Mystery Woman Spotted With Yashasvi Jaiswal At Airport - Watch Viral Video
Mystery Woman Spotted With Yashasvi Jaiswal At Airport - Watch Viral Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget