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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Creates History With Five Consecutive Fours In An Over

Virat Kohli Creates History With Five Consecutive Fours In An Over

Virat Kohli became only the third RCB player to hit five or more fours in a single over.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:12 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli produced a special moment against the Gujarat Titans, smashing five consecutive fours in a single over bowled by Kagiso Rabada and collecting 21 runs in that over. While this kind of boundary burst has been seen before in the Indian Premier League, it remains a rare achievement for Royal Challengers Bangalore batters.

Kohli joins elite RCB list

With this effort, Virat Kohli became only the third RCB player to hit five or more fours in a single over. Before him, the feat had been achieved by Chris Gayle and Shane Watson. Kohli reached the milestone in the second over of the innings, striking five boundaries off the first five balls from Rabada.

RCB players with 5+ fours in an over:

Chris Gayle - 5 fours

Shane Watson - 5 fours

Virat Kohli - 5 fours

Rabada strikes back

Despite Virat Kohli’s aggressive start, Kagiso Rabada had the final say in this mini-duel. The pacer dismissed him in the very next over, with Rashid Khan taking the catch. Kohli’s innings ended at 28 off 13 balls.

The knock also had implications for the Orange Cap race. Kohli needed a bigger score, ideally a fifty, to take the lead. He remains in contention with 379 runs in 9 matches, currently sitting fourth, while the top spot is held by Abhishek Sharma with 425 runs.

RCB bowled out for 155 in 19.1 overs

Shubman Gill provided a blazing start for Gujarat Titans in their chase of 156 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Thursday. GT surged to 86/2 in just 7 overs, with Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar at the crease. Gill was dismissed for a quickfire 43 off 18 balls, falling just short of a half-century.

Earlier, RCB were bowled out for 155 in 19.1 overs by GT. Virat Kohli got them off to a rapid start, hitting Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive boundaries, but the pacer responded by removing him soon after.

RCB’s middle order struggled to build momentum, with Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, and Krunal Pandya failing to make an impact. For GT, Arshad Khan picked up three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder chipped in with two wickets each.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many consecutive fours did Virat Kohli hit in an over?

Virat Kohli hit five consecutive fours in an over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Who are the other RCB players to hit five or more fours in a single over?

Besides Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson are the other RCB players to have achieved this feat.

Did Kagiso Rabada dismiss Virat Kohli?

Yes, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli in the over following the one where Kohli hit five consecutive fours.

What was Royal Challengers Bangalore's total score against Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 155 runs in 19.1 overs.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL IPL 2026
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