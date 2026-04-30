Ban Looming? Virat Kohli In Heated Exchange With Umpire

The ongoing IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium was hit by a major controversy on April 30, following the disputed dismissal of RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

The controversy erupted in the 8th over of the RCB innings. Patidar attempted a pull shot off a short delivery from Arshad Khan, only to top-edge it toward deep square leg. Jason Holder made a stunning, diving effort to his right, nearly colliding with Kagiso Rabada, to claim a low catch.

While the on-field umpires signaled "out," the decision was referred to the third umpire. TV replays appeared inconclusive, showing the ball potentially brushing the grass as Holder slid. Despite the lack of clear evidence that the ball was held cleanly off the ground, the third umpire upheld the dismissal.

Kohli’s Heated Confrontation

The decision left the RCB camp in disbelief. Virat Kohli, who had blazed 29 off 13 balls earlier in the innings, was seen in an extremely animated and heated exchange with the fourth umpire near the boundary ropes.

Kohli and team director Mo Bobat reportedly questioned the lack of "conclusive evidence" required to overturn or uphold such a tight call.

WATCH VIDEO

THE CONTROVERSIAL CATCH - What are your thoughts on the decision? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rbrdEQtkRr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2026

Social media quickly compared Kohli’s intensity to MS Dhoni’s famous 2019 walk-on, as Kohli seemed on the verge of entering the field to protest.

Potential Sanctions

Under the IPL Code of Conduct, showing dissent toward an umpire’s decision is a Level 1 or Level 2 offense. Given the visual nature of the argument, fans and analysts are speculating that a match fee fine or a demerit point may be imminent for the former RCB captain.

What Rules Say

The controversy centers on MCC Law 33.2.2.1, which states a catch is valid if the ball is held in the hand, even if that hand is touching the ground. The third umpire ruled that Holder had complete control before the ball made contact with the turf.

Despite the fallout, RCB continued their innings, but the momentum was clearly disrupted by the exit of their skipper and the ensuing technical debate.