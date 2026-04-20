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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings In Vrindavan

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings In Vrindavan

Virat Kohli has frequently emphasised mental composure and “peace of mind,” visits to Vrindavan act as a key reset from the pressures of professional cricket.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Taking a break from IPL 2026 season, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, were spotted in Vrindavan on Monday, April 20, 2026. The couple visited the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to seek the blessings of the revered saint, Premanand Ji Maharaj.

During their visit, the duo reportedly participated in an "Ekantik Vartalaap" (private spiritual dialogue) with Maharaj. During the Vartalaap, Kohli and Sharma sitting humbly on the floor among other devotees, absorbed in the spiritual discourse.

The visit coincided with Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day in Hindu calendar. This marks Virat and Anushka's third visit to the ashram in the last five months, highlighting the couple’s deep spiritual connection to the holy city.

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For Kohli, who has often spoken about the importance of mental composure and "peace of mind," his visits to Vrindavan serve as a vital reset button amidst the pressures of professional cricket.

Recharging for Field

The visit comes at a strategic time for Kohli. Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) recent match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the team has a five-day hiatus before their next game. RCB's upcoming match in IPL 2026 is against Gujarat Titans on Friday, April 24.

RCB in IPL 2026 so far...

As of April 20, 2026, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made a robust start to the season, currently holding the second spot on the points table. Under captain Rajat Patidar, the team has secured four wins from six outings, accumulating 8 points with a strong Net Run Rate of +1.171.

The campaign has been fueled by Virat Kohli’s exceptional form; despite a minor heel injury that saw him used as an "Impact Player," he has amassed 228+ runs at an average of 57.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan?

They visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

When did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan?

The couple was spotted in Vrindavan on Monday, April 20, 2026.

What is the significance of their visit to Vrindavan?

This was their third visit in five months, highlighting their spiritual connection to the holy city and serving as a reset amidst cricket pressures for Kohli.

What is Virat Kohli's current form in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form, amassing 228+ runs at an average of 57, despite being used as an 'Impact Player' due to a minor heel injury.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma IPL IPL 2026 Premanand Ji Maharaj
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