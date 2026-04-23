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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: 'I Watch Cartoons Before Match' - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral Reveal

WATCH: 'I Watch Cartoons Before Match' - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral Reveal

Watches cartoons and still smokes sixes for fun - not many 15-year-olds can balance both, but that’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for you.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:07 PM (IST)

Questions were initially raised about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age when Rajasthan Royals signed him, as he was just 13 at the time and went on to make his IPL debut at 14. However, attention has since shifted to his explosive batting and record-breaking performances.

In his debut season, he made headlines by smashing a 35-ball century - the fastest by an Indian in the IPL. While his aggressive approach continues in IPL 2026, he managed only 8 runs in the recent match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

After RR vs LSG match on Wednesday, Vaibhav spoke to a Hotstar presenter, who humorously noted that while children his age usually watch cartoons, he is instead “taking bowlers to the cleaners.” When asked what goes through his mind at the crease, Vaibhav revealed that he still maintains a simple routine.

He said, “Nothing much goes through my mind, sir. Even now, I watch cartoons every day before matches - it’s a habit I’ve not outgrown. But my focus remains on cricket. We now shift our attention to the next match, aim for two points, and move towards the playoffs.”

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In RR vs LSG match, Vaibhav was dismissed for 8 off 11 balls after being tied down by tight bowling from Mohsin Khan, including five consecutive dot balls that built pressure before his attempted big shot led to his dismissal.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals produced a dominant bowling display to bowl out LSG for just 119, winning the match by massive margin of 40 runs. Jofra Archer starred with three wickets, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma picked up two each. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort, scoring 43 runs and taking a wicket.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set in his debut IPL season?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, smashing a 35-ball hundred.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's routine before matches?

Despite his cricketing success, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi still watches cartoons every day before matches, a habit he has not outgrown.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the recent RR vs LSG match?

In the recent match against Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 8 runs off 11 balls before being dismissed.

How old was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when he made his IPL debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut at the age of 14.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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