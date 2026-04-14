Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi To Leave RR? Coach's 'Unhappy' Remark Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Leave RR? Coach's 'Unhappy' Remark Goes Viral

Coach Trevor Penney disclosed that Sooryavanshi was “not happy” about missing out on a place in the playing XI in recent matches.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) management has addressed reports regarding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s recent frustration over his role as an "Impact Player." While the 15-year-old has been a breakout star of IPL 2026, a specific tactical shift has led to minor internal friction.

Reports emerged during SRH vs RR match on April 13, 2026, when RR fielding coach Trevor Penney revealed that Sooryavanshi was "not happy" about being left out of the main starting XI in recent games.

The Reason: With South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira recovering from a collarbone injury, the management opted to start Ferreira for his superior fielding abilities.

Impact Sub Role: Sooryavanshi has been utilized primarily as an Impact Player substitute - coming in to bat during the second innings or after the Powerplay.

Coach's Statement

Coach Penney clarified that the youngster’s frustration stems purely from his passion for the game. “The last game he missed out on, he wasn't very happy because he loves his fielding. It's not because he's a poor fielder,” Penney explained, emphasizing that Ferreira is currently considered a "gun fielder" the team cannot afford to bench.

Rising to Pressure

Despite his disappointment at not being on the field for all 40 overs, Sooryavanshi’s performance remains historic:

Record Stats: He has already amassed over 200 runs this season at a staggering strike rate of 263.15.

Guwahati Heroics: Just days ago, he smashed 78 runs off 26 balls as an Impact Sub against RCB, proving his lethal value regardless of when he enters the game.

India Call-up Looms

The internal "unhappiness" hasn't deterred national selectors. Following his explosive form, including the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 history, reports suggest Sooryavanshi is a frontrunner for India’s T20I tour of Ireland in June 2026. If selected, he would become the youngest Indian ever to debut at the international level.

Also on ABP Live | Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy: Actress Claims PR Team Asked Her To Delete Video

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reportedly unhappy with his role?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was reportedly not happy about being left out of the main starting XI due to the team's preference for Donovan Ferreira's superior fielding abilities.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's current role in the team?

Sooryavanshi is primarily being utilized as an Impact Player substitute, coming in to bat during the second innings or after the Powerplay.

What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent performance statistics?

He has scored over 200 runs this season with a strike rate of 263.15 and recently hit 78 runs off 26 balls as an Impact Sub against RCB.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely to be selected for the Indian team?

Yes, following his explosive form and record-breaking performances, he is reportedly a frontrunner for India's T20I tour of Ireland in June 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Leave RR? Coach's 'Unhappy' Remark Goes Viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Leave RR? Coach's 'Unhappy' Remark Goes Viral
Cricket
'Muh Utha Ke Shots Nahi...': Babar Azam's Blunt Take Goes Viral - WATCH
'Muh Utha Ke Shots Nahi...': Babar Azam's Blunt Take Goes Viral - WATCH
Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy: Actress Claims PR Team Asked Her To Delete Video
Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy: Actress Claims PR Team Asked Her To Delete Video
Cricket
Arshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral
Arshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget