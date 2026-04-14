Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Leave RR? Coach's 'Unhappy' Remark Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals (RR) management has addressed reports regarding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s recent frustration over his role as an "Impact Player." While the 15-year-old has been a breakout star of IPL 2026, a specific tactical shift has led to minor internal friction.

Reports emerged during SRH vs RR match on April 13, 2026, when RR fielding coach Trevor Penney revealed that Sooryavanshi was "not happy" about being left out of the main starting XI in recent games.

The Reason: With South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira recovering from a collarbone injury, the management opted to start Ferreira for his superior fielding abilities.

Impact Sub Role: Sooryavanshi has been utilized primarily as an Impact Player substitute - coming in to bat during the second innings or after the Powerplay.

Coach's Statement

Coach Penney clarified that the youngster’s frustration stems purely from his passion for the game. “The last game he missed out on, he wasn't very happy because he loves his fielding. It's not because he's a poor fielder,” Penney explained, emphasizing that Ferreira is currently considered a "gun fielder" the team cannot afford to bench.

Rising to Pressure

Despite his disappointment at not being on the field for all 40 overs, Sooryavanshi’s performance remains historic:

Record Stats: He has already amassed over 200 runs this season at a staggering strike rate of 263.15.

Guwahati Heroics: Just days ago, he smashed 78 runs off 26 balls as an Impact Sub against RCB, proving his lethal value regardless of when he enters the game.

India Call-up Looms

The internal "unhappiness" hasn't deterred national selectors. Following his explosive form, including the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 history, reports suggest Sooryavanshi is a frontrunner for India’s T20I tour of Ireland in June 2026. If selected, he would become the youngest Indian ever to debut at the international level.

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