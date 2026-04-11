Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Power RR To 6-Wicket Win Over RCB

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 runs off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 runs off 43 balls) delivered a match-winning performance to guide Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The duo played key roles in the chase, ensuring RR stayed ahead of the required rate and controlled the game with confidence. Their composed yet aggressive batting helped Rajasthan dominate proceedings and seal an impressive win against RCB in their IPL 2026 clash.

In a rain-affected encounter in Guwahati, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, batting first, posted a commanding total of 201 runs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in just 18 overs to seal a dominant victory. The start of the match was delayed by around 45 minutes due to rain after a late toss.

For RCB, Virat Kohli contributed 32 runs, while the innings looked in deep trouble at 94 for 6. However, captain Rajat Patidar held one end firm with a resilient 63, helping his side cross the 200-run mark.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Blitz, Jurel Finishes Job

Chasing 202, Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for 13, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned the game on its head with a breathtaking display of power-hitting. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, and Rajasthan raced to 97 runs inside the powerplay. Suryavanshi eventually fell for 78 off 26 balls after a stunning 108-run partnership in just 37 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel.

The momentum continued to swing as Krunal Pandya fell for a duck on the very next ball. Jurel then took control of the chase, playing a superb unbeaten knock of 81 off 43 balls. Despite a brief collapse that saw Rajasthan lose three wickets for just five runs, Ravindra Jadeja provided crucial support. Together, Jurel and Jadeja stitched a vital 68-run stand to complete the chase comfortably for Rajasthan Royals.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Sara Tendulkar's Surprising Pick Between Shubman Gill's GT And LSG

Also on ABP Live | Ex-India Star's Daughter Wants To Meet Shubman Gill, Gets Lesson In Humility