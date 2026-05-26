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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts As Riyan Parag Declines Photo Request

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts As Riyan Parag Declines Photo Request

Spotting the two players walking near each other, a photographer eagerly called out, "Riyan, Vaibhav ke saath ek photo please!" (Riyan, please pose for a picture with Vaibhav).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad touched down in Mullanpur ahead of their IPL 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a highly animated airport interaction between skipper Riyan Parag and breakout teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparked a massive viral wave across social media.

The visual, captured by airport paparazzi, shows RR captain Parag declining a media request to pose for a joint photograph with his 15-year-old opening batsman. While the moment sparked intense online debate and quick fan reactions, the raw footage showcases a casual, lighthearted dismissal rather than any dressing-room friction.

"We Aren't Film Stars"

Rajasthan Royals camp was making its transition from Mumbai to Mullanpur after comfortably sealing their playoff spot with a 30-run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

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Upon arrival, photographers and media personnel instantly swarmed the players, focusing heavily on Sooryavanshi, who has become one of the premier breakout attractions of the IPL 2026 season.

Spotting the two players walking near each other, a photographer eagerly called out, "Riyan, Vaibhav ke saath ek photo please!" (Riyan, please pose for a picture with Vaibhav). Parag chose not to pause, casually firing back in Hindi, "Hum koi film star nahi hain" (We aren't film stars), before continuing to walk out of the camera frame.

WATCH VIDEO

Left standing alone in the frame, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi briefly dropped his smile, giving his captain a hilarious, utterly baffled, and priceless look. Sensing the awkwardness, the paparazzi quickly reassured the teenager, telling him, "You are no less than a film star, you will break all the records!" which instantly brought a wide smile back to the youngster's face as he continued posing for individual clicks.

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Close followers of RR franchise have pointed out on social media that the interaction was taken entirely out of context. Parag has historically maintained a deeply protective, big-brother relationship with the young prodigy.

Prior to the tournament’s commencement, Riyan Parag publicly threw his full weight behind the Bihar-born sensation, actively instructing him to play a completely fearless, attacking brand of cricket without fearing his wicket.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Riyan Parag and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the airport?

A photographer asked Riyan Parag to pose for a photo with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but Parag declined, stating they aren't film stars. This led to a viral social media moment.

Why did Riyan Parag refuse to take a picture with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Riyan Parag casually responded that they are not film stars. Close followers suggest this was taken out of context and reflects his protective, big-brother relationship with Vaibhav.

How old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old opening batsman and has become a breakout star of the IPL 2026 season.

What is Riyan Parag's relationship with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Parag has a protective, big-brother relationship with the young prodigy. He publicly encouraged Vaibhav to play fearlessly before the tournament.

Published at : 26 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RIYAN PARAG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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