Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly emotional and crying due to Rajasthan Royals' 4-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. This occurred despite his strong individual performance.
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After RR's Narrow Loss To KKR
A clip circulating widely on social media shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting in a corner of the dugout, visibly emotional and grieving the loss.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crying video: 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was captured on camera breaking down following Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 4-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 19.
Despite a brilliant start from Sooryavanshi, who played a "valiant" and aggressive knock of 46 off 28 balls, Rajasthan Royals middle order collapsed against KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. Chasing 156, KKR pulled off a dramatic heist in the final over, ending their six-match losing streak and securing their first win in 7 games.
The Viral Moment
As KKR dugout erupted in long-awaited celebrations, a contrasting image emerged from RR camp. A clip circulated widely on social media showed the young opener sitting in a corner of the dugout, visibly emotional and mourning the loss.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen trying to hide his face with his cap while crying, clearly devastated by the result despite his own strong performance.
In a touching display of sportsmanship, it wasn't just RR staff who noticed; a member of the KKR staff (some reports suggest it was a KKR player) was seen approaching the teenager to offer comfort and words of encouragement.
WATCH VIDEO
Yesterday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted crying after the game… This guy is unbelievable! Whether he gets out early or the team loses, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Honestly, that’s that 15-year-old mindset I know I would’ve been doing the exact same thing at that age! 🤣… pic.twitter.com/Ug6X4gVqks— OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 20, 2026
Season Of High Emotions
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a fan favorite not just for his explosive batting (boasting a strike rate of over 260 this season), but for "wearing his heart on his sleeves."
Earlier in the week, RR coach Kumar Sangakkara had publicly backed the youngster after a golden duck against SRH, telling him, "You're allowed to fail."
Fans have noted that Sooryavanshi is often his own harshest critic, frequently seen self-correcting or showing visible disappointment after dismissals, even when he has provided his team with a winning platform.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seen crying after the Rajasthan Royals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders?
What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the match against KKR?
Despite the team's loss, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a valiant and aggressive knock of 46 runs off 28 balls, showing a brilliant start.
What happened after the match to show sportsmanship towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
A member of the KKR staff approached the young player to offer comfort and words of encouragement, showcasing a touching display of sportsmanship.
Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi considered a fan favorite?
Fans love Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not only for his explosive batting but also for 'wearing his heart on his sleeves' and showing his emotions on the field.