WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After RR's Narrow Loss To KKR

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crying video: 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was captured on camera breaking down following Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 4-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 19.

Despite a brilliant start from Sooryavanshi, who played a "valiant" and aggressive knock of 46 off 28 balls, Rajasthan Royals middle order collapsed against KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. Chasing 156, KKR pulled off a dramatic heist in the final over, ending their six-match losing streak and securing their first win in 7 games.

The Viral Moment

As KKR dugout erupted in long-awaited celebrations, a contrasting image emerged from RR camp. A clip circulated widely on social media showed the young opener sitting in a corner of the dugout, visibly emotional and mourning the loss.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen trying to hide his face with his cap while crying, clearly devastated by the result despite his own strong performance.

In a touching display of sportsmanship, it wasn't just RR staff who noticed; a member of the KKR staff (some reports suggest it was a KKR player) was seen approaching the teenager to offer comfort and words of encouragement.

WATCH VIDEO

Yesterday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted crying after the game… This guy is unbelievable! Whether he gets out early or the team loses, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Honestly, that’s that 15-year-old mindset I know I would’ve been doing the exact same thing at that age! 🤣… pic.twitter.com/Ug6X4gVqks — OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 20, 2026

Season Of High Emotions

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a fan favorite not just for his explosive batting (boasting a strike rate of over 260 this season), but for "wearing his heart on his sleeves."

Earlier in the week, RR coach Kumar Sangakkara had publicly backed the youngster after a golden duck against SRH, telling him, "You're allowed to fail."

Fans have noted that Sooryavanshi is often his own harshest critic, frequently seen self-correcting or showing visible disappointment after dismissals, even when he has provided his team with a winning platform.