Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Dismissal Against MI; Bat Slam Goes Viral

In the 13th league match of IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a scintillating innings, scoring 39 runs off just 14 balls, including 1 four and 5 sixes. A video circulating on social media shows Vaibhav visibly emotional as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal, even smashing his bat forcefully into the ground, leaving the soil displaced.

In the viral clip, Vaibhav appears frustrated with himself and seems to be shedding tears, expressing his disappointment with an intense display of emotion on the field.

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ये सच में बच्चा है



पहले सामने वाले बॉलर को छक्के और छक्के मारकर रुलाता हे फिर आउट होने पर खुद रोता



हाथी घोड़े पालकी खेलने की उम्र में वर्ल्ड बेस्ट

बॉलर के जज्बात से खेलता है



बच्चा है दो बार बैटिंग तो देनी चाहिए 😅 pic.twitter.com/9ql7MZYCvk — Rakesh 2.0 🇮🇳 (@TheRakesh_IND) April 8, 2026

Stealing Show Against Bumrah

Fans were particularly excited for the face-off between Vaibhav and Jasprit Bumrah. The young opener didn’t disappoint - he sent the first delivery from Bumrah soaring over the boundary for a six. He followed this with another six in the same over, marking an impressive start to their head-to-head showdown.

Vaibhav ultimately hit two sixes off Bumrah in this brief but explosive encounter.

Match Reduced to 11 Overs Per Side

Rain played spoilsport in RR vs MI IPL match in Guwahati, reducing the match to just 11 overs per side. Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 150/3 in their 11 overs, thanks to a stellar unbeaten 77 off 32 balls by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians managed 123/9 in their 11 overs, handing Rajasthan a 27-run victory. Vaibhav’s powerful hitting and emotional display were among the highlights of the match.

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