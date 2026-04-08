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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Dismissal Against MI; Bat Slam Goes Viral

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Dismissal Against MI; Bat Slam Goes Viral

In the viral video, Vaibhav looks visibly upset with himself and appears to be in tears.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)

In the 13th league match of IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a scintillating innings, scoring 39 runs off just 14 balls, including 1 four and 5 sixes. A video circulating on social media shows Vaibhav visibly emotional as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal, even smashing his bat forcefully into the ground, leaving the soil displaced.

In the viral clip, Vaibhav appears frustrated with himself and seems to be shedding tears, expressing his disappointment with an intense display of emotion on the field.

Watch Video

Stealing Show Against Bumrah

Fans were particularly excited for the face-off between Vaibhav and Jasprit Bumrah. The young opener didn’t disappoint - he sent the first delivery from Bumrah soaring over the boundary for a six. He followed this with another six in the same over, marking an impressive start to their head-to-head showdown.

Vaibhav ultimately hit two sixes off Bumrah in this brief but explosive encounter.

Match Reduced to 11 Overs Per Side

Rain played spoilsport in RR vs MI IPL match in Guwahati, reducing the match to just 11 overs per side. Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 150/3 in their 11 overs, thanks to a stellar unbeaten 77 off 32 balls by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians managed 123/9 in their 11 overs, handing Rajasthan a 27-run victory. Vaibhav’s powerful hitting and emotional display were among the highlights of the match.

Also on ABP Live | DC vs GT IPL Match To Be Called Off? Check Rain Forecast For 7-9 PM

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance against Mumbai Indians?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 39 runs off 14 balls, including 1 four and 5 sixes, in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians.

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emotional after getting out?

Vaibhav appeared visibly frustrated and disappointed with himself after his dismissal, shedding tears and smashing his bat.

How did Vaibhav perform against Jasprit Bumrah?

Vaibhav hit two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in their brief encounter, including sending the first ball he faced from Bumrah for a six.

How did rain affect the Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians match?

Rain reduced the match to 11 overs per side. Rajasthan Royals won by 27 runs after scoring 150/3 and restricting Mumbai Indians to 123/9.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi MI; Indian Premier League
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