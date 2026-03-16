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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Top Five Highest-Paid Stars Ft. Rishabh Pant

IPL 2026: Top Five Highest-Paid Stars Ft. Rishabh Pant

Here are five most expensive players taking the field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 season has shattered financial records, driven by massive pre-season retentions and a cash-rich mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Overseas all-rounders commanded eye-watering bids at IPL 2026 auction, but the top of the salary ladder is dominated by elite Indian leaders.

Here are five most expensive players taking the field in IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) - ₹27 Crore

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter remains the most expensive player in IPL history. Retained by LSG, Pant’s massive price tag reflects his dual role as the franchise’s captain and their most explosive middle-order finisher.

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) - ₹26.75 Crore

After leading KKR to a title in 2024 and moving to PBKS in 2025, Iyer continues to be one of the league's highest earners. His captaincy and ability to anchor the middle order made him a non-negotiable retention for the Punjab franchise.

Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders) - ₹25.20 Crore

The Australian all-rounder became the most expensive overseas player in history during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. KKR broke the bank to secure his services, viewing him as the perfect long-term successor to the legendary Andre Russell.

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - ₹23 Crore

SRH rewarded the South African powerhouse with a record-breaking retention. Widely regarded as the best T20 batter in the world against spin, Klaasen's ability to finish games from impossible situations justified his ₹23 crore valuation.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - ₹21 Crore

The face of the league remains in the top bracket. RCB retained their icon for ₹21 crore, ensuring that the veteran maestro continues his "one-club" legacy while remaining one of the highest-paid athletes in the tournament.

Honorable Mentions: "18-Crore Club"

Some players sits just outside the top five, all earning ₹18 crore for the 2026 season:

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders - Auction Buy)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which player is considered the best T20 batter against spin?

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is widely regarded as the best T20 batter in the world against spin, justifying his ₹23 Crore valuation.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Cameron Green IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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