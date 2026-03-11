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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Top Five Highest Individual Scores In IPL History Ft. Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2026: Top Five Highest Individual Scores In IPL History Ft. Abhishek Sharma

These memorable innings highlight the incredible batting talent that has shaped the IPL over the years and continue to set benchmark for future seasons.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

Indian Premier League 2026: As excitement builds for 19th season of Indian Premier League, set to begin on March 28, 2026, fans are revisiting some of the most remarkable batting performances in the tournament's history. Over the years, several batsmen have produced unforgettable innings, but a few stand out for their sheer dominance and record-breaking scores.

Chris Gayle - 175 Runs

Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 against Pune Warriors India, Gayle smashed an incredible 175 runs off just 66 balls. His explosive innings included 13 fours and 17 sixes, making it one of the most iconic knocks in T20 cricket.

Abhishek Sharma - 141 Runs

Abhishek Sharma sits second on the list with a stunning knock of 141 runs off 55 balls against Punjab Kings. His aggressive innings featured 14 fours and 10 sixes, marking one of the most memorable batting displays in IPL history.

Quinton de Kock - 140 Runs

Representing Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, Quinton de Kock delivered a spectacular performance against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 140 runs from 70 balls, hitting 10 fours and 10 sixes to register the third-highest individual score in the tournament.

AB de Villiers - 133* Runs

In the 2015 IPL season, AB de Villiers played a breathtaking innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians. He remained unbeaten on 133 off just 59 balls, smashing 19 fours and 4 sixes in one of the most entertaining knocks ever seen in the league.

KL Rahul - 132* Runs

KL Rahul completes the top five with his unbeaten 132-run innings in the 2020 IPL season against Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for Punjab Kings. His knock came off 69 balls and included 14 fours and 7 sixes.

These memorable innings highlight the incredible batting talent that has shaped the IPL over the years and continue to set the benchmark for future seasons.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Revealed: BCCI Breaks Silence On Delay

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma KL Rahul IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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