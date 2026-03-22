IPL 2026: Top 5 Fastest IPL Half-Centuries You Won't Believe!

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, and excitement is already building around record-breaking performances. Among the most talked-about records is the fastest half-century in IPL history, a milestone that continues to capture fans’ attention.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads Chart

At the top of this elite list is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 11, 2023, Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 13 balls before going on to score 98 runs. His explosive innings featured a flurry of boundaries and sixes, putting immediate pressure on the opposition.

KL Rahul Close Behind

Second on the list is KL Rahul, who smashed a 14-ball fifty while representing the Punjab Kings against the Delhi Capitals on April 8, 2018. Known for his elegant batting style, Rahul displayed remarkable aggression in that match, producing one of the most memorable innings in IPL history.

Surprise Entry: Pat Cummins

Fast bowler Pat Cummins also features on this elite list, having struck a 14-ball fifty for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians on April 6, 2022. His innings highlighted his ability to contribute with the bat in explosive fashion.

Romario Shepherd's Power-Hitting

Romario Shepherd joins the list after scoring a 14-ball fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Chennai Super Kings on May 3, 2025. His quickfire knock came in a high-pressure match, showcasing his finishing ability.

Yusuf Pathan Completes Top Five

Rounding out the top five is Yusuf Pathan, who blasted a 15-ball fifty for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24, 2014.

As IPL 2026 approaches, fans will be eager to see if any player can surpass Jaiswal’s record and create a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in the tournament’s history.

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