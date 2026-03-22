Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Top 5 Fastest IPL Half-Centuries You Won't Believe!

IPL 2026: Top 5 Fastest IPL Half-Centuries You Won't Believe!

At the top of this elite list is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:59 PM (IST)

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, and excitement is already building around record-breaking performances. Among the most talked-about records is the fastest half-century in IPL history, a milestone that continues to capture fans’ attention.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads Chart

At the top of this elite list is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 11, 2023, Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 13 balls before going on to score 98 runs. His explosive innings featured a flurry of boundaries and sixes, putting immediate pressure on the opposition.

KL Rahul Close Behind

Second on the list is KL Rahul, who smashed a 14-ball fifty while representing the Punjab Kings against the Delhi Capitals on April 8, 2018. Known for his elegant batting style, Rahul displayed remarkable aggression in that match, producing one of the most memorable innings in IPL history.

Surprise Entry: Pat Cummins

Fast bowler Pat Cummins also features on this elite list, having struck a 14-ball fifty for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians on April 6, 2022. His innings highlighted his ability to contribute with the bat in explosive fashion.

Romario Shepherd's Power-Hitting

Romario Shepherd joins the list after scoring a 14-ball fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Chennai Super Kings on May 3, 2025. His quickfire knock came in a high-pressure match, showcasing his finishing ability.

Yusuf Pathan Completes Top Five

Rounding out the top five is Yusuf Pathan, who blasted a 15-ball fifty for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24, 2014.

As IPL 2026 approaches, fans will be eager to see if any player can surpass Jaiswal’s record and create a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in the tournament’s history.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘2-3 Thousand Runs’ Quip Sparks Laughter Ahead Of IPL 2026

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history?

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving it in just 13 balls.

Who are the players who have scored a half-century in 14 balls?

KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, and Romario Shepherd have all achieved a 14-ball half-century in the IPL.

Who is the fifth player on the list for the fastest IPL half-century?

Yusuf Pathan completes the top five, having scored a 15-ball fifty for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

When does the IPL 2026 season begin?

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to begin on March 28.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Fastest Fifties
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026: Top 5 Fastest IPL Half-Centuries You Won't Believe!
IPL 2026: Top 5 Fastest IPL Half-Centuries You Won't Believe!
Cricket
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘2-3 Thousand Runs’ Quip Sparks Laughter Ahead Of IPL 2026
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘2-3 Thousand Runs’ Quip Sparks Laughter Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cricket
Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Confirmed Series, Dates & Venues
Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Confirmed Series, Dates & Venues
Cricket
BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule
BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Breaking News: Maharashtra Mini-Bus Catches Fire on Highway; 10 Passengers Escape Unharmed
Breaking: U.S., Israel, Iran All Claim Victory as Middle East War Enters Critical Phase
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget