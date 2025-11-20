Top Five Biggest Trades In IPL History Ft. Sanju Samson

Indian Premier League has seen several dramatic and high-value trades over the years, reshaping franchises and redefining team strategies.

With growing competition and increased emphasis on balance, teams have been willing to spend big or swap their most valuable players to strengthen their squads.

Based on confirmed trade amounts, here are the biggest and most influential trades in IPL history.

Sanju Samson: ₹18 Crore (RR to CSK)

Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 stands as the costliest trade ever recorded. Valued at ₹18 crore, the star wicketkeeper-batter shifted from Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster swap deal.

As part of the exchange, CSK sent Ravindra Jadeja (₹14 crore) and Sam Curran (₹2.4 crore) to RR. This trade not only ended Samson’s eleven-season association with the Royals but also signaled CSK’s long-term vision - viewing him as both a superstar acquisition and a potential successor to MS Dhoni in leadership and wicketkeeping roles.

Cameron Green: ₹17.5 Crore (MI to RCB)

Ahead of the 2024 season, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹17.5 crore.

Green's explosive batting, pace-bowling ability, and potential made him one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. MI’s decision to release him reflected their strategic squad restructuring, while RCB saw him as a game-changing addition to their top order and all-round strength.

Hardik Pandya: ₹15 Crore (GT to MI)

In one of the most dramatic moves in IPL history, Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians after leading Gujarat Titans for two seasons.

The ₹15 crore deal marked a high-value reunion, sparking intense debate among fans. Pandya’s leadership experience and match-winning abilities made him a marquee signing for MI’s next phase of team building.

Shardul Thakur: ₹10.75 Crore (DC to KKR)

In 2022, all-rounder Shardul Thakur moved from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹10.75 crore. Known for his knack for picking breakthroughs and contributing handy runs, Shardul was among the top-priced Indian trades of the early mega-auction era.

Mohammed Shami: ₹10 Crore (SRH to LSG)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mohammed Shami was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crore. As one of India’s finest seamers, his addition instantly strengthened LSG’s pace attack. The deal also remains one of the highest-value trades for a specialist fast bowler.