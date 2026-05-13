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HomeSportsCricketSRH Create Unwanted IPL Record In Crushing Loss To Gujarat Titans

SRH Create Unwanted IPL Record In Crushing Loss To Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their lowest IPL total ever after being bowled out for 86 against Gujarat Titans in a crushing 82 run defeat.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out for 86, their lowest total ever.
  • Gujarat Titans bowlers dominated, securing an 82-run victory.
  • SRH batters struggled with pressure, losing wickets consistently.

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad endured one of the darkest batting performances in their IPL history after being bowled out for just 86 runs against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. The crushing defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad not only handed SRH an 82-run loss but also saw them register their lowest-ever total in the tournament. Chasing a target of 169, Hyderabad never looked comfortable at the crease. Gujarat’s bowlers dominated from the opening overs and kept the pressure firmly on the visitors throughout the innings. Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder led the attack brilliantly as SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals without any meaningful partnership developing.

SRH Lowest Totals In IPL History

The 86 run total against Gujarat Titans now sits at the top of SRH’s unwanted list of lowest IPL scores. Before this game, their previous lowest score came against Mumbai Indians in 2019, when Alzarri Joseph ripped through the batting order with a sensational spell.

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five lowest IPL totals:

  •  86 vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (2026)
  •  96 vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (2019)
  • 113 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (IPL 2024 Final)
  • 113 vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (2015)
  • 114 vs Punjab Kings, Dubai (2022)

READ MORE | MS Dhoni IPL Return Soon? CSK Legend Could Travel For Crucial LSG Clash: Report

Gujarat Bowlers Completely Outclass SRH

The Titans bowling unit delivered a clinical performance in front of the home crowd. Siraj generated movement with the new ball, while Holder’s pace and bounce made life difficult for the middle order. Hyderabad’s batters struggled to rotate strike and repeatedly played risky shots under pressure.

Not a single SRH batter managed to anchor the innings, resulting in one of the franchise’s most embarrassing outings in IPL history. It also highlighted the inconsistency that has troubled SRH throughout the ongoing season.

The batting collapse was so severe that the entire side was dismissed in only 14.5 overs. With the commanding win, GT climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points, while Hyderabad suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

READ MORE | WATCH: Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket With Fans Amid Brilliant IPL 2026 Run For CSK

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did this loss affect the IPL 2026 points table?

Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points after this commanding win. It was Sunrisers Hyderabad's fifth defeat of the season.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs SRH IPL 2026 Lowest Total For Srh Unwanted Record
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