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HomeSportsCricketSRH Star Threatens Fan For Filming Family In Viral Video - WATCH

SRH Star Threatens Fan For Filming Family In Viral Video - WATCH

With the camera aimed toward the ground, Heinrich Klaasen’s face isn’t clearly visible, but a voice - widely believed to be his - can be heard firmly warning a persistent fan.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)

A viral video featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Heinrich Klaasen has sparked a heated debate regarding player privacy during IPL 2026. The footage, which surfaced on April 30, appears to show the South African wicketkeeper-batter confronting a fan for filming him while he was with his family in a hotel lobby.

In the video, while Klaasen’s face is not clearly visible as the camera is pointed toward the ground, a voice - widely identified as his - can be heard issuing a stern warning to an persistent fan.

The exchange reportedly went as follows:

Klaasen is heard saying, "Don’t do it, sorry. Listen to me very carefully. Don’t do it, okay? I said to you, ‘No, please leave.’"

When the fan persisted, the cricketer’s tone became more assertive: "Don’t take a photo. If I turn around and see you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you, you will be on the floor. Okay? So turn around, and walk away, please."

Klaasen emphasized his boundary clearly, stating, "This is my family. Put the camera away."

WATCH VIDEO

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli Loses Cool During Match; Shubman Gill's 9-Word Post Goes Viral

The incident occurred as SRH prepared for their upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The video has divided fans online. While some criticized the aggressive nature of the "on the floor" threat, the majority of the cricketing community has rallied behind Klaasen, citing the increasing lack of boundaries and "paparazzi culture" that players face when spending private time with their spouses and children.

Also on ABP Live | Mumbai Indians Hit By 'Separate Travel' Drama Involving Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma

Klaasen’s Stellar Form in IPL 2026

Despite the off-field distraction, Klaasen remains one of the most dominant batters this season.

Runs Scored: 415 runs in 9 matches.

Average: 59.14.

He has already smashed four half-centuries, playing a pivotal role in keeping SRH in the top three of the points table.

This incident follows similar recent reports involving other SRH players, including Abhishek Sharma being pulled by a fan for a photo and Ishan Kishan having to firmly decline persistent selfie requests.

Before You Go

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Published at : 01 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heinrich Klaasen SRH IPL IPL 2026
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