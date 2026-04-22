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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Six Times Virat Kohli Got Brutally Roasted By Mr. Nags

WATCH: Six Times Virat Kohli Got Brutally Roasted By Mr. Nags

In their latest viral interaction from April 2026, Mr. Nags took a playful dig at Kohli over his frequent trips to London with his family.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

The long-standing banter between Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) insider, Mr. Nags (played by Danish Sait), has become an IPL tradition. For the 2026 season, their latest interaction - teased as potentially the "last" one - featured some of the sharpest barbs yet.

"Overseas Player" Jab (IPL 2026)

In their most recent viral chat from April 2026, Mr. Nags poked fun at Kohli’s frequent stays in London with his family. He jokingly suggested that RCB is technically playing five overseas players this year, implying Kohli has become a "foreigner." A stunned Kohli could only laugh, retorted, "Why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I'm not one!"

Beyond the recent "foreigner" quip, the legendary banter between Virat Kohli and Mr. Nags (Danish Sait) has been a staple of the RCB Insider show for years. From questioning his strike rate to mocking his intense on-field persona, Nags has consistently found ways to get under the "King’s" skin in the most hilarious ways possible.

Check out this viral compilation featuring the funniest roasts and highlights from their decade-long partnership:

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026 so far...

In the 19th edition of the IPL, Virat Kohli has maintained his status as a dominant force for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over 6 matches, Kohli has scored 247 runs at a formidable average of 49.40. His approach this season blends his classic technical stability with a sharp strike rate of 157.32, featuring two half-centuries and a top score of 69.

Currently fourth in a highly competitive Orange Cap race, Kohli trails Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Shubman Gill. His consistent ability to anchor the innings while finding the boundary (28 fours and 8 sixes) remains the backbone of the RCB batting lineup as they navigate the 2026 season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the long-standing tradition between Virat Kohli and Mr. Nags?

The banter between Virat Kohli and RCB insider Mr. Nags has become an IPL tradition, known for its sharp and hilarious interactions.

What was the latest joke Mr. Nags made about Virat Kohli in April 2026?

Mr. Nags joked that RCB is playing with five overseas players, implying Kohli is a 'foreigner' due to his frequent stays in London.

How does Mr. Nags usually interact with Virat Kohli?

Mr. Nags consistently roasts Kohli by questioning his strike rate and mocking his intense on-field persona, all in a humorous way.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 Mr Nags
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