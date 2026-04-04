Six-Hitting Kings Of IPL: Top Five Power Hitters Revealed

Indian Premier League began its journey in 2008 and has been held every year since, evolving into the biggest T20 cricket league in the world. Over nearly two decades, the tournament has witnessed countless iconic performances and record-breaking feats - many of which still remain untouched. One such remarkable achievement is the record for hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season.

This record is held by the legendary Chris Gayle, who set the benchmark in 2012 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His record still stands tall, despite several players coming close over the years.

Notably, Andre Russell nearly surpassed it in 2019 but ultimately fell short. Interestingly, Gayle dominates this elite list, featuring three times in the top five, while no Indian batter has made it into this list so far.

Most Sixes in a Single IPL Season (Top 5)

1. Chris Gayle: 59 sixes (2012)

Gayle tops the list with a staggering 59 sixes in the 2012 season. He also scored 733 runs in 15 matches, including a century and seven fifties - an extraordinary campaign that remains unmatched.

2. Andre Russell: 52 sixes (2019)

Representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, Russell came closest to breaking Gayle’s record, smashing 52 sixes in a sensational season.

3. Chris Gayle: 51 sixes (2013)

Gayle appears again, this time for his 2013 heroics. That season also featured his historic 175-run knock, the highest individual score in IPL history, which included a record 17 sixes in a single innings.

4. Jos Buttler: 45 sixes (2022)

England star Jos Buttler takes the fourth spot, having hit 45 sixes while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in a dominant 2022 season.

5. Chris Gayle: 44 sixes (2011)

Gayle features yet again, with 44 sixes in the 2011 season, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest power-hitters in IPL history.

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