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HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill To Miss More IPL Matches? Latest GT Update Revealed

Shubman Gill To Miss More IPL Matches? Latest GT Update Revealed

Gill was ruled out of RR vs GT clash due to a muscle spasm, raising concerns among fans, especially considering his past issues with a recurring neck strain.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

Shubman Gill injury update: Gujarat Titans (GT) received a major scare during their IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 4, when regular captain and star opener Shubman Gill was ruled out of the playing XI. The 26-year-old’s absence was a critical factor in GT’s narrow 6-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

At the toss, stand-in captain Rashid Khan confirmed that Gill was sidelined due to a muscle spasm. This has sparked concerns among fans, particularly given Gill's history with a recurring neck sprain that had troubled him during India’s tour of South Africa in 2025.

The "big update" from the Titans' camp is cautiously optimistic. Assistant coach Parthiv Patel provided a reassuring statement during the match, clarifying the situation to the host broadcasters.

"Obviously, he had a neck sprain before, and he had a spasm a couple of days back. Hoping he's fit for the coming game. It doesn't look like that serious," Parthiv Patel stated.

Expected Duration of Absence

The franchise has not released a definitive medical timeline, but the current consensus is that Gill’s exclusion was largely precautionary. The management is not "sweating over" his status, and the recovery period for such a spasm is typically 3 to 4 days.

Gujarat Titans are confident that their skipper will be back to lead the side in their next fixture.

Next Match: Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Impact on GT Squad

In Shubman Gill's absence, Kumar Kushagra made his debut for the Titans, while Sai Sudharsan took on the anchor role, scoring a valiant 73. However, the loss of Gill’s tactical leadership and his consistent run-scoring at the top was evident as GT failed to chase down 211.

With GT currently sitting at the bottom half of the table after two losses, Gill's return for the Delhi clash is considered vital for the team's momentum in the 2026 season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Shubman Gill suffer?

Shubman Gill experienced a muscle spasm, which is not believed to be serious and is a different issue from his previous neck sprain.

How long is Shubman Gill expected to be out?

The franchise has not provided a definitive timeline, but a muscle spasm typically resolves within 3 to 4 days, and his absence was precautionary.

Will Shubman Gill play in the next Gujarat Titans match?

Gujarat Titans are confident that Shubman Gill will be fit to lead the side in their next fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Who replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI?

Kumar Kushagra made his debut for the Gujarat Titans in Shubman Gill's absence.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
GT IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Shubman Gill Injury Shubman Gill Injury Update
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