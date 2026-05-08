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HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill: Who's The Better T20 Captain? Check Stats

Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill: Who's The Better T20 Captain? Check Stats

Shubman Gill is still developing as a leader and could improve significantly over time, but the current numbers and experience levels tilt the balance in Iyer’s favor.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)

With preparations already underway for 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and cricket’s return at the 2028 Summer Olympics, discussions around the future leadership of India’s T20 side have intensified.

Reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav may not continue as captain for long, prompting debate over who could take over the role. Among the leading contenders are Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. But who appears to be the stronger candidate based on experience and statistics?

Experience Gives Shreyas Iyer Edge

When it comes to leadership experience, Shreyas Iyer is clearly ahead. His captaincy journey began during the 2018-19 domestic season, when he was named vice-captain of Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before eventually taking charge of the side.

That same year, Iyer also became captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Meanwhile, Gill was only beginning his IPL career after earning his first contract with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

Over the years, Iyer has captained Mumbai in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, while also leading multiple IPL franchises including Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. In terms of pure captaincy exposure, he remains significantly more experienced than Gill.

Comparing Numbers

At the international level, Shubman Gill has already led India in white-ball cricket, though results have been mixed.

India suffered ODI series defeats against Australia and New Zealand under his leadership. He also captained the Test side during the challenging tour of England last year, where India managed a 2-2 draw - a result that earned praise for Gill’s leadership. However, some experts, including Ravichandran Ashwin, questioned certain tactical decisions, particularly his handling of bowlers.

Since Iyer has not yet captained India internationally, IPL numbers provide a more direct comparison.

Shubman Gill has led only Gujarat Titans in the IPL, winning 20 of his 36 matches as captain, giving him a win percentage of 55.55. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has captained Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings across 97 IPL matches. His teams have won 54 games, resulting in a superior win percentage of 58.51.

Who Looks Better Suited Right Now?

Shubman Gill is still developing as a leader and could improve significantly over time, but the current numbers and experience levels tilt the balance in Iyer’s favor.

His longer captaincy track record across domestic and franchise cricket, combined with a slightly stronger win percentage, makes him appear the more established option for India’s future T20 leadership role at this stage.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the leading contenders to captain India's T20 side after Suryakumar Yadav?

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are considered the leading contenders to take over as captain of India's T20 side.

Does Shreyas Iyer have more captaincy experience than Shubman Gill?

Yes, Shreyas Iyer has a more extensive captaincy background, starting from the 2018-19 domestic season and leading multiple IPL franchises.

How do Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill compare in IPL captaincy win percentages?

Shreyas Iyer has a slightly superior IPL captaincy win percentage of 58.51% across 97 matches compared to Shubman Gill's 55.55% from 36 matches.

Has Shubman Gill captained India internationally?

Yes, Shubman Gill has captained India in white-ball cricket, including ODIs, and the Test side during a tour of England.

Published at : 08 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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