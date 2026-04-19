Not Pant Or Gill: PBKS Star Top Contender To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Captain

As 2026 IPL season unfolds, conversation around future of India's T20 leadership is intensifying. Suryakumar Yadav currently holds the mantle, but resurgence of a "self-aware" Shreyas Iyer is beginning to create a compelling case for a change in guard.

Sources told TOI that Shreyas Iyer is seen as the most obvious replacement for Suryakumar Yadav if selectors decide to move on. His command at No. 4 in T20 cricket is currently unmatched in Indian cricket.

The selectors have previously shown little leniency towards Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in the format. However, there remains a strong emphasis on clarity and conviction regarding Suryakumar’s successor, particularly in a leadership role.

Shreyas Iyer’s journey as a leader in T20Is over the years in IPL has been defined by his ability to thrive under pressure. From taking over Delhi Capitals in 2018 during a mid-season crisis to leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title in 2024, Iyer has consistently demonstrated tactical maturity.

Now reunited with Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer is once again showing the "swagger" and strategic depth that have become his hallmarks.

Surya's Slump vs Iyer's Rise

The primary catalyst for this discussion is the contrasting form of the two stars:

Suryakumar Yadav: The World Cup-winning captain is currently navigating a prolonged dip in form, raising questions for head coach Gautam Gambhir and the national selection committee.

Shreyas Iyer: Often referred to as the "Sarpanch" (leader) in the Punjab Kings dugout, Iyer has refined his game to address past technical vulnerabilities. His dominance at the crucial No. 4 position remains a significant asset that the Indian middle order currently lacks in T20Is.

Selection Dilemma

Despite Shreyas Iyer's domestic success, a return to the T20I side isn't a simple "walk-in."

Long Absence: Shreyas Iyer has not featured in a T20I for India since late 2023. Bringing him back directly into a leadership role would be a bold move by the BCCI.

Shift in Focus: With the selectors currently prioritizing the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is a "breathing space" to observe T20 performances before making a permanent call on the shorter format's captaincy.

The Road Ahead

While Suryakumar Yadav remains the incumbent, Iyer’s performance in the 2026 IPL is making it difficult for the management to ignore him. As the battle for the No. 4 spot and the captain’s armband heats up, the upcoming bilateral series will be the ultimate testing ground.

For now, Shreyas Iyer is doing exactly what he needs to do: leading from the front, scoring runs, and making sure the selectors know he is ready whenever the call comes.