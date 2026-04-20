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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Shreyas Iyer Shields Shashank Singh After Dropped Catches; Ricky Ponting's Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Shields Shashank Singh After Dropped Catches; Ricky Ponting's Reaction Goes Viral

Shashank Singh, usually one of Punjab’s most dependable performers, put down three crucial catches during LSG innings.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

In a moment that has gone viral across social media, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was seen playfully "hiding" Shashank Singh from head coach Ricky Ponting following a disastrous fielding display. Despite PBKS securing a thumping 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 19, the post-match mood was momentarily tense due to a series of blunders in the deep.

Shashank Singh, usually one of the most reliable performers for Punjab this season, had a night to forget in the outfield.

The Triple Drop: Shashank dropped a staggering three catches during the LSG innings. While Punjab had set a massive target of 255, the repeated drops visibly agitated the coaching staff, particularly the competitive Ricky Ponting.

Ricky Ponting's Viral Reaction

The cameras caught a priceless exchange near the dugout after the third drop:

Ponting's Disbelief: The legendary Australian was seen with his head in his hands, staring in pure disbelief and frustration at the ease with which the chances were being put down.

Watch Video

After the match got over, Iyer realized his teammate Shashank might face the "Punter" hairdryer treatment. As the players were shaking hands after the match, Shreyas Iyer was seen physically positioning himself in front of Shashank, jokingly trying to block him from coach Ricky Ponting's line of sight.

The gesture has been praised by fans as a sign of Shreyas Iyer's protective leadership style, diffusing a high-pressure moment with humor and camaraderie.

WATCH VIDEO

Redemption in Runs

Despite the fielding nightmare, Shashank Singh’s value to the team remains undisputed. Earlier in the same game, he played a blistering cameo, scoring 17 runs off just 6 balls (including two sixes) to help propel Punjab to their mountain of a total.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ricky Ponting Shreyas Iyer IPL IPL 2026 Shashank Singh
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