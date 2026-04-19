Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Stats And India T20I Selection Verdict

As the 2026 IPL season progresses, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a focal point for national selectors looking to stabilize India’s T20I middle order. Currently leading the Punjab Kings, Iyer is not just fighting for runs but for a return to the national colors ahead of the next major ICC cycle.

Shreyas Iyer's IPL captaincy stats

One of Iyer's greatest strengths is his leadership. He remains one of the few captains to have led two different franchises (Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders) to the IPL playoffs/finals, including a title win with KKR in 2024.

Punjab Kings: 22 matches, 14 won (63.64%), 6 lost (27.27%), 2 no result (9.09%), 16 tosses won (72.73%)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 29 matches, 17 won (58.62%), 11 lost (37.93%), 1 no result (3.45%), 12 tosses won (41.38%)

Delhi Capitals: 41 matches, 23 won (56.10%), 18 lost (43.90%), 0 no result, 24 tosses won (58.54%)

Iyer's T20 Statistical Breakdown

Shreyas Iyer has established himself as a versatile anchor who can shift gears effortlessly. His ability to navigate the middle overs against spin makes him a unique asset in the shortest format.

IPL Career: In over 120 matches, Iyer has scored more than 3,200 runs. His consistency is reflected in his 20+ half-centuries, maintaining a career strike rate of approximately 126, which often spikes significantly during high-pressure chases.

International T20Is: Representing India in 51 matches, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66. His strike rate of 136.12 demonstrates his ability to adapt to the international tempo.

Should Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar as T20I captain?

Verdict: Despite leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in batting form has reportedly prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India to consider a leadership transition.

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a leading contender, thanks to his impressive captaincy in the IPL and a strong return to form with the bat. In IPL 2026, he has been in sublime touch, notching up three consecutive half-centuries at a strike rate of around 187.96.

Cricket experts, including Ravi Shastri, have backed Iyer for the role, calling him the “rightful captain” to lead India’s next white-ball phase, potentially through to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.