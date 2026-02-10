IPL 2026 Schedule: Why BCCI Is Yet To Release The Fixtures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Schedule: Why BCCI Is Yet To Release The Fixtures

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

As we move deeper into February 2026, the question on every cricket fan's mind is simple: Where is IPL 2026 schedule?

Everyone know IPL tournament window is tentatively set for March 26 to May 31, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been unusually quiet regarding the specific match dates and venues.

According to reports, if the Election Commission releases the poll dates by mid-February, we can expect the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule to be released by February 20-25.

Here's a breakdown of the three major hurdles currently holding up the announcement:

1. The "Election Factor"

The primary reason for delay is the upcoming Assembly Elections in five key states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Since elections require a massive deployment of security forces, BCCI cannot finalize fixtures in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, or Guwahati until the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the official polling dates.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently confirmed that BCCI is waiting for the government’s calendar to ensure that match days do not clash with voting days, which would make hosting impossible in those regions.

2. Venue Drama: Bengaluru & Jaipur Standoff

BCCI is currently dealing with "home ground" uncertainties for two major franchises:

RCB (Bengaluru): There is lingering uncertainty regarding M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following a security incident last year, BCCI has demanded an "unconditional offer" and a clear capacity plan from the state government. Until this is cleared, defending champions RCB are reportedly scouting backup venues like Navi Mumbai or Raipur.

Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur): Internal issues within Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) have put availability ofSawai Mansingh Stadium in doubt. While the state government wants the games in Jaipur, Royals have shown interest in playing home games in Pune.

3. The T20 World Cup Buffer

With T20 World Cup 2026 final scheduled for March 8 in Ahmedabad, BCCI has purposely kept a buffer zone. They want to give international players at least a two-week "recovery window" before the grueling two-month IPL grind begins. Finalizing the schedule too early without assessing player workloads post-World Cup is a risk the board is currently avoiding.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
