The IPL Governing Council decided on a two-phase schedule to align with the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, ensuring the tournament remains within India.
IPL 2026 Schedule: Governing Council Officially Clears First Half Of Tournament
IPL 2026 schedule is tentatively set to begin on March 28, 2026, slightly pushed back from the original March 26 date due to festivals like Ram Navami.
The IPL Governing Council has officially greenlit a two-phase rollout for 2026 season schedule. This decision, finalized during a virtual meeting on March 2, 2026, stems from the need to align the tournament with the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.
By splitting the schedule, BCCI aims to keep the entire tournament within India. This "staggered release" strategy was previously successful during the 2019 and 2024 election years, allowing the board to coordinate security deployments with the Election Commission as polling dates are announced.
Key Timeline & Schedule Details
IPL schedule announcement date: The fixtures for the first phase (covering the initial 14 days) are expected to be released on March 6 or 7, 2026.
Tournament Dates: The season is tentatively set to begin on March 28, 2026, slightly pushed back from the original March 26 date due to festivals like Ram Navami.
The Grand Finale: Despite the staggered start, IPL 2026 Final remains locked for May 31, 2026.
Venue: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to host the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru is also expected to host the final.
New Rules for Overseas Players
To ensure stability and fairness, BCCI has implemented strict regulations for international stars in the 2026 season:
The ₹18 Crore Salary Cap: In the mini-auction, the maximum pay for an overseas player is capped at ₹18 crore (or the highest mega-auction price, whichever is lower). If a team bids ₹25 crore, the extra ₹7 crore goes to the BCCI's player welfare fund; the player still only receives ₹18 crore.
Two-Year Ban: Any overseas player who withdraws after being bought in the auction - without a legitimate medical reason - will face a two-season ban from the IPL.
Also on ABP Live | Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form
Also on ABP Live | Five England Players Who Could Shatter India's Dream Of Winning T20 World Cup 2026
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the 2026 IPL season being rolled out in two phases?
When will the fixtures for the first phase of IPL 2026 be announced?
The fixtures for the initial 14 days of the IPL 2026 season are expected to be released on March 6 or 7, 2026.
What is the new salary cap for overseas players in the 2026 IPL?
The maximum salary for an overseas player in the 2026 IPL mini-auction is capped at ₹18 crore. Any amount bid above this goes to the BCCI's player welfare fund.
What is the penalty for an overseas player withdrawing from the IPL without a valid reason?
Overseas players who withdraw after being bought in the auction without a legitimate medical reason will be banned from the IPL for two seasons.