Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Schedule: Governing Council Officially Clears First Half Of Tournament

IPL 2026 Schedule: Governing Council Officially Clears First Half Of Tournament

IPL 2026 schedule is tentatively set to begin on March 28, 2026, slightly pushed back from the original March 26 date due to festivals like Ram Navami.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)

The IPL Governing Council has officially greenlit a two-phase rollout for 2026 season schedule. This decision, finalized during a virtual meeting on March 2, 2026, stems from the need to align the tournament with the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

By splitting the schedule, BCCI aims to keep the entire tournament within India. This "staggered release" strategy was previously successful during the 2019 and 2024 election years, allowing the board to coordinate security deployments with the Election Commission as polling dates are announced.

Key Timeline & Schedule Details

IPL schedule announcement date: The fixtures for the first phase (covering the initial 14 days) are expected to be released on March 6 or 7, 2026.

Tournament Dates: The season is tentatively set to begin on March 28, 2026, slightly pushed back from the original March 26 date due to festivals like Ram Navami.

The Grand Finale: Despite the staggered start, IPL 2026 Final remains locked for May 31, 2026.

Venue: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to host the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru is also expected to host the final.

New Rules for Overseas Players

To ensure stability and fairness, BCCI has implemented strict regulations for international stars in the 2026 season:

The ₹18 Crore Salary Cap: In the mini-auction, the maximum pay for an overseas player is capped at ₹18 crore (or the highest mega-auction price, whichever is lower). If a team bids ₹25 crore, the extra ₹7 crore goes to the BCCI's player welfare fund; the player still only receives ₹18 crore.

Two-Year Ban: Any overseas player who withdraws after being bought in the auction - without a legitimate medical reason - will face a two-season ban from the IPL.

Also on ABP Live | Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form

Also on ABP Live | Five England Players Who Could Shatter India's Dream Of Winning T20 World Cup 2026

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the 2026 IPL season being rolled out in two phases?

The IPL Governing Council decided on a two-phase schedule to align with the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, ensuring the tournament remains within India.

When will the fixtures for the first phase of IPL 2026 be announced?

The fixtures for the initial 14 days of the IPL 2026 season are expected to be released on March 6 or 7, 2026.

What is the new salary cap for overseas players in the 2026 IPL?

The maximum salary for an overseas player in the 2026 IPL mini-auction is capped at ₹18 crore. Any amount bid above this goes to the BCCI's player welfare fund.

What is the penalty for an overseas player withdrawing from the IPL without a valid reason?

Overseas players who withdraw after being bought in the auction without a legitimate medical reason will be banned from the IPL for two seasons.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IPL 2026 Schedule: Governing Council Officially Clears First Half Of Tournament
IPL 2026 Schedule: Governing Council Officially Clears First Half Of Tournament
Cricket
SA vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: Proteas Set For High-Stakes Showdown With Black Caps
SA vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: Proteas Set For High-Stakes Showdown With Black Caps
Cricket
Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form
Babar Azam Removed From Pakistan Squad After Poor T20 World Cup Form
Cricket
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Free Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Free Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget